Walk for Hunger scheduled for Oct. 13

October 7, 2019
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Anson County is having a Interdenominational Walk for Hunger Sunday Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.

“We are looking to have great county wide participation,” said Tim Harris.

The Wadesboro Interchurch Council is serving as the organizer for this event.

“All churches, Civic clubs, and individuals are encouraged to join us as we work to fight hunger both in Anson County, nationwide, and worldwide,” he said.

He went on to say, “CROP Hunger Walks help to support the overall work of Church World Services, and 25 percent of the funds we raise will be sent back to help support The Anson Crisis Ministry, Feed My Lambs Ministry, and other hunger-fighting programs in our own community.”

The walk is clearcut; from the front lawn of Calvary Episcopal Church to Wadesboro park, and back to the church.

“We need volunteers to get the word out, gather donations, to register walkers and get posters to area businesses,” Harris said.

To sign up or donate online, go to https: www.crophungerwalk.org/wadesboronc.

“CROP Hunger Walks help to provide food and water, as well as resources that empower people to meet their own needs,” Harris added. “If you are walking, please be at the church at 1:30 p.m. to get pictures made.”

Harris went on to say, “Let’s show others once again that Anson County is concerned about hunger.”

For more information, contact Harris at tmsa@carolina.rr.com, or 704694-4701.

