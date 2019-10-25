Bathanti to speak at South Piedmont Community College

October 25, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
-

Poet and author Joseph Bathanti will be speaking with students, faculty and staff, and the community at South Piedmont Community College on the L.L. Polk Campus Friday, Nov. 15, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Garibaldi Building, Room 108.

Bathanti is the former Poet Laureate of North Carolina (2012-14) and recipient of the 2016 North Carolina Award for Literature. He is the author of ten books of poetry, including a published book of poetry from 1989 where he describes his experiences in Anson County as a visiting artist. The book is aptly titled Anson County.

SPCC Poetry Club advisor, Ryan Brown, says, “Bathanti should hopefully reveal insider knowledge about the tools and tricks used by modern writers, as well as inspire future creative writers to pursue their dreams.”

Brown admits being inspired by Bathanti to write when he visited South Piedmont in 2008 and he anticipates that visitors will have the same feelings during the presentation.

The Poetry Club at SPCC promotes the power of self-expression through poetry. It serves as an opportunity for students to use their own creativity and the written word to produce art. The goal is to make poetry feel accessible to all people and let them know that poetry is nothing more than honest expression of the heart, captured by language. The club was founded in 2014 and members enjoy poetry works and readings throughout the year.

This event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Ryan Brown at rbrown@spcc.edu or 704-272-5446.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_JRB-PL3-2.jpg

The Anson Record