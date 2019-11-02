Class of 1989 gives back

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed Photo Marty Godwin of Anson County Schools accepts donation from Cynthia Redfearn and Avis Rorie on behalf of the Class of 1989. -

Anson High School’s Class of 1989 convened on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lockhart-Taylor Center in Wadesboro for its 30th high school class reunion.

As a part of the event, the reunion planning committee co-chaired by Cynthia Redfearn and Avis Rorie, designed and sold the signature reunion T-shirt as a fundraiser with the proceeds to benefit Anson County Schools.

The fundraiser generated $732.00, which has been earmarked for Anson High School for athletic programs.

“It is the hope of the committee that this will encourage other classes to celebrate their reunions in the county while finding a way to give back to the school system and the community,” Redfearn said.

Assistant Superintendent of Anson County Schools Marty Godwin, accepted the invitation to attend the reunion for the check presentation. Godwin along with retired Anson County educator Manzell Spencer shared inspiring words with the class and congratulated the them on a successful reunion.

