Wake County Superior Court Judge Craig Croom visited Anson Acedemy to share wisdom with students about character development.

The visit was a part of a series that the Academy is sponsoring to help students with development.

“I come see you so you don’t come see me,” Crrom said to the students.

Croom entertained the students with heartfelt stories of tragedy and triumph he has seen as a lawyer and judge in Wake County. He spoke to the students about the value of being famous versus being infamous, having a dream and having a plan to fulfill your dream.

Moreover, Croom emphasized that a good work ethic and dedication can lead to amazing opportunities. He asked each student about their dreams and offered wisdom and advice on realistic ways to reach their goals. He reminded the students not to sell themselves short or let others do so. The students were engaged and enjoyed his visit.

Contributed photo Wake County Judge Craig Croom speaks to students about character development.
