Embler earns certified bariatric title

By: The Anson Record
The FirstHealth of the Carolinas Bariatric Center has always put patients first, and Christi Embler, R.N., BSN, CBN, is set to provide a new level of personalized care to those seeking long-term weight loss and better overall health.

Embler recently earned the title of Certified Bariatric Nurse from the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

The advanced certification highlights Embler’s commitment to excellence and FirstHealth’s goal of providing the best care to patients before, during and after surgery.

“Receiving certification has been a goal of mine since transitioning into the bariatric program as a nurse educator. The process is a bit daunting, as you are required to have a minimum of two years of experience providing bariatric patient care prior to sitting for the 200-question exam that covers all aspects of bariatric care,” Embler said. “There’s such a value in maintaining skill level and evidence-based practice within the health care industry and nursing.”

Embler has served as the nursing education liaison for the Bariatric Center and previously worked as a floor nurse on First Surgical, the nursing unit where patients are cared for after bariatric surgery.

She became interested in FirstHealth’s bariatric program after attending a conference and decided she wanted to get more involved.

Embler earned a B.S. degree in communication with a minor in marketing from Appalachian State University and worked in the marketing industry before deciding to become a nurse.

She earned an associate degree in nursing from Sandhills Community College in 2010 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2015 from ASU. Embler said she loves seeing patients change their lives.

“I love being a nurse, and my job allows me to do everything from direct patient care to teaching classes and running monthly support groups,” Embler said. “I get to build close relationships with patients and follow them for life.”

She went on to say, “It is truly rewarding to watch them regain confidence, try new activities and influence their families with positive healthy lifestyle changes.”

