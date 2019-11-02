Good decision making

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed Photo Pictured is Principal Fanny Ratliff, Jarred Cox, Edquawn Horne-Boney, Tristan Salgado, Cayden Hambrick, Lt. Josh Beam, Lt. Jimmy Williams. Christopher Little, Desmond Pegues, Tyler Lowery, Sgt. Gerald Cannon, Justice Ingram and Jacobi Chambers. -

Anson Academy will be implementing the Boys with Skills Program during the 2019-20 school year.

This program is designed to incorporate mentorship and positive relationship building with various men that richly contribute to the citizens of Anson County. “Boys with Skills” was designed and facilitated by Kristen Mims in 2018 for the male student population at Anson Academy.

Mims is also the facilitator/organizer for the 2019-2020 school year.

For the month of October, Lt. Jimmy “Dogman” Williams was accompanied by Lt. Josh Beam, both of Anson County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams spoke with the group about the importance of making good decisions and surrounding yourself with positive influences.

“A season of bad choices are not indicative of the future, but should rather serve as a life lesson that pushes one to move beyond the current situation,” he said.

Lastly, Williams stressed the importance of being more conscientious in the decision-making process.

