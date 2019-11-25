Harvest, Faith Based Center of Hope feeds over 300

Update: Candidate Gloria Harrington Overcash of NC House District 55, which consists of Anson and Union Counties, was inadvertently left out of our election guide. We apologize for this oversight.

NC Senate

Helen Probst Mills of Pinehurst, NC is running for election to the NC State Senate to represent District 25, which includes Moore, Richmond, Scotland, and Anson counties. Moore County became a part of this district due to the newly drawn district maps last year.

This is Mills’ second run for public office, she lost in 2018 to Republican Tom McInnis. Mills was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper last year to be a Sandhills Community College trustee. In a news release, Mills said her platform highlights advocacy for children, education, and improved access to healthcare.

As a breast cancer survivor, healthcare is of particular importance to Mills, “The 25th District needs a senator who listens to and cares about the people of the district. I have met with countless people who can’t afford decent health care and yet Sen. McInnis continues to be against Medicaid expansion, which will lower insurance costs and create jobs,” said Mills in a press release.

Tom McInnis is an NC Republican who was elected to the NC State Senate in 2014. He was born to a farmer and public school teacher in Richmond County and grew up on a working-class family farm. In 1983, after putting himself through school, he started the business Iron Horse Auction Company, which was named one of the Top 10 Auction Companies in the US in 2013 by The Land Report, a quarterly print magazine for those who own or seek to invest in land.

McInnis is in his second term of office and is the Chairperson of the Senate Transportation Committee for Policy and Appropriations. He also serves on the committees for Commerce and Insurance, State and Local Government Agriculture, Environmental and Natural Resources.

According to his website, McInnis, “has worked to reduce unnecessary government rules, regulations and restrictions that stifle the entrepreneurial spirit of North Carolina’s citizens and job creators, while continuing to protect the health, safety, and welfare of all North Carolinians.” It goes on to say, “While Tom sees all of the work he’s done in Raleigh as important, perhaps none is as critical as his ongoing fight against Opioid addictions.”

NC House of Representatives

Mark Brody of Monroe, NC is a Wisconsin-born Republican member of the North Carolina House of Representatives and represents District 55, which is made up of Union and Anson Counties. He is also the national committeeman for the Republican Party of North Carolina.

Brody served in the United States Navy Reserve from 1985 to 1993 and would then earn a B.A. in education from Concordia University in 1996. He was among 92 Republicans ranked as a ‘Champion of the Family’ in the partisan NC Values Coalition Scoreboard for his pro-life ideology.

On Feb. 2, 2016, Brody said, “I have the reputation for standing firm for conservative values in the legislature and will do so at the RNC. My experiences in the legislature have also taught me how to do that without burning bridges or creating enemies but negotiating with sincerity, honesty, integrity, and respect.”

Anson County Board of Commissioners

In Anson County District 1, which is made up of Ansonville and Burnsville, incumbent Bobby Sikes is running against fellow Democrat Kayesha Nivens. Nivens’ campaign slogan is, “To inspire change, you have to be the change.” In a Facebook post, Nivens said, “I urge you to get out and vote and remember that you have the power to initiate the change you want to see! I will be at the polls in Ansonville and Burnsville on March 3rd to support my community. I appreciate all the support and prayers that I have been shown. Just know if I win the primaries or not, it won’t ever stop me for believing I can change the community and help our kids.”

Incumbent Chairman Ross Streater is running against fellow Democrat Robert Mims for County Commissioner in District 3, which includes the towns of Morven, Gulledge, and McFarlan. Chairman Streater has been a County Commissioner for over 30 years and is running a platform based on his experience and trustworthiness.

In a Facebook post, Challenger Robert Mims is described as having, “strong values, work ethics” and that he, “believes in fair opportunities for ALL people, while working endlessly in the community.” His banner describes him as, “A visionary for 2020 and beyond.” Mims is the owner/operator of both Mims Trucking and R And R Towing.

Vice-Chair Jarvis T. Woodburn of Wadesboro is running unopposed as a Democrat in District 6, which is Wadesboro-2 Precinct. Democrat Harold Smith, also of Wadesboro, is running unopposed in District 7, which includes Wadesboro-1 precinct.

Board of Education

All Anson County Board of Education members are running unopposed for their seats this year. This includes Democrat Mike Turner of District 1, Democrat Beulah Pratt of District 3, Vice-Chairperson and Democrat Frank Liles of District 6, Democrat Carol Ann Gibson of District 7, and Anson County Board of Education At-Large Marilyn Bennett.

Voting Guidelines

One-stop absentee voting, which is commonly referred to as early voting, allows registered voters to cast an absentee ballot in person prior to Election Day. This year, early voting is held from Feb. 13 – Feb. 29. Anson County residents can cast their ballots at the Board of Elections located on 402 Morven Road in Wadesboro.

When you go to vote at an early voting site, you can alter your name and address if needed. People who are not registered to vote may do so during the early voting period at the early voting site. The newly-registered citizen can vote immediately at the site upon completion of their voter registration.

Same-day registrants must provide proof of residence by presenting a document that shows their current name and address. These documents include a North Carolina driver license, other photo identification issued by a government agency, a copy of current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents showing the voter’s name and address, or a current university identification card.

Tuesday, Feb 25 by 5 p.m. was the deadline for absentee ballots to be mailed to the Board of Elections for individuals who are not in the military or currently overseas. March 2 is the deadline for citizens living overseas or military personnel to mail in their absentee ballots.

Absentee by mail ballots are considered timely if they are returned to the Board of Elections up to three days after Election Day as long as they have been postmarked by Election Day. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 3 and all precincts in Anson County will be open that day from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Photo ID is not required to vote in N.C. at this time.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer