McLeod Health Cheraw receives re-accreditation

December 3, 2019 Anson Record News 0

CHERAW, South Carolina – McLeod Health Cheraw recently announced the successful reaccreditation from DNV GL Healthcare.

DNV GL is a certification body that helps hospitals achieve excellence by improving quality and safety through hospital accreditation processes. By achieving reaccreditation McLeod Health Cheraw has demonstrated it meets or exceeds patient safety standards set forth by the U.S. Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

DNV GL’s accreditation program is the only one to integrate the ISO 9001 Quality Management System with the Medicare Conditions of Participation.

“The DNV GL Healthcare reaccreditation is consistent with our commitment to provide quality healthcare to the people in our region,” says Mib Scoggins, McLeod Health Cheraw administrator.

DNV GL’s accreditation program, called NIAHO® (Integrated Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations), involves annual hospital surveys – instead of every three years – and encourages hospitals to openly share information across departments and to discover improvements in clinical workflows and safety protocols.

For information about DNV GL Healthcare, visit www.dnvglhealthcare.com.