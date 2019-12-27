Harvest hosts a party for Special Treasures

By: Steve Adams - Guest Contributor
WADESBORO- On Saturday, Dec. 7, the annual “Special Treasures” Christmas party was held at Harvest Ministries Outreach Center in Wadesboro. The event is held for those with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities.

Lead Pastor of Harvest Ministries Steve Adams said, “Many times those who have been labeled as disabled may not have the same opportunities to enjoy the Christmas festivities as others do, so the whole purpose of the party is to show the love of Christ and celebrate in a big way.”

The 100 or so children, adults, and teenagers in attendance literally had a party. Leon Gatewood and his brother “DJ Gate-3 (Minister Curtis Gatewood) provided music; Harvest staff members hosted games, gave away prizes, and served refreshments. Local special needs group home staff and residents attended and had a blast dancing, and hanging out.

Elder Kareem Ellerbe of Harvest Ministries who grew up with a learning disability and speech impediment encouraged those in attendance to not allow others to “dis” – their disability – but to know how special they are to God and everyone around them. Also, Pastor Brenda Adams of Harvest shared her journey with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and that while there are days of pain and some are better than others – it does not define who God made her.

Harvest Founder Pastor Tim Adams summed up the event by saying “God doesn’t make disposable people, God makes treasures – and today to see the smiles on the faces, and the joy being shared – proves that love always wins.” Pastor Steve thanked Elders of Harvest for coordinating the event, Leon and Curtis Gatewood for providing the music, and especially those who attended to make it so special.

For more information or to donate contact 704-695-2879

