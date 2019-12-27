Christmas in thePark a success

December 27, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
-

LILESVILLE — The town of Lilesville held its fourth annual Christmas in the Park on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“In years past, the town had a parade and tree-lighting ceremony,” said Lynn Whitlock, town clerk and finance director for the town. “We needed to have somewhere Santa could sit with kids, so the park was chosen to start hosting our Christmas celebration.”

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Lilesville Park but, due to the threat of inclement weather, the location was switched to the Lilesville Fire Department.

“Town employees played the biggest role in planning the event this year,” said Whitlock. “Of course, the commissioners and Mayor Richard Harrington also helped.

“We just want to give back to the community and show our appreciation for the citizens of Lilesville,” said Whitlock.

Christmas in the Park was a success this year and dozens of Lilesville residents showed up despite the inclement weather. Children were able to make Christmas crafts to take home as well as have a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Treats, such as hot chocolate and cookies, were also provided. All refreshments and activities were free to the public.

The Community Children’s Choir sang during the event. The choir’s leader, Ginna Clarke, allowed other children during the remainder of the evening to sing also.

Names of children from the community were placed on a giving tree. Individuals adopted a name and purchased Christmas presents for the child. This began during the end of November and the Town of Lilesville will continue to deliver presents to the parents of the children until the end of the week.

The town of Lilesville also also hosts Senior Bingo Night from 6 until 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Lilesville Fire Department. Canned goods are collected during these events to be dispersed to families in need.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Santa.jpg
Fourth annual event held at firehouse

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer