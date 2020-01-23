Pets of the Week

By: By: Jackie Ussery - Contributor
Bacon is our 10 year old male husky mix love bug. He was surrendered to us by his owner because they were moving and were not able to take him. He was turned in with a sister, but she was rescued by another shelter. Blackie is 2 year old owner surrender kitty. As with most cats dropped off at the shelter, she was unwanted by her former owner.

