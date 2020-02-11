Officer accused of racism

Officer Kazimierz “Casey” Zapadka poses with his Advanced LEO Certificate. - Chief Spencer presented First Sgt. Ephraim Davis with the Advanced LEO Certificate. - The Town Council meeting was held at Wadesboro Fire Department on Monday, February 3. - Pastor Tim Adams of Harvest Ministries gave a presentation to the council that criticized an officer for racial profiling. - -

WADESBORO- One Wadesboro police officer was criticized for alleged racial profiling while two others were recognized for outstanding achievement and presented Advanced Law Enforcement Officer Certificates during the Town Council meeting on Feb. 3, 2020.

Pastor Tim Adams of Harvest Ministries took to the podium and read from a letter his son, Pastor Steve Adams, wrote addressed to the Mayor, Town Manager, and City Council, “We are here tonight on behalf of some concerns and mistreatment that seemingly is becoming a regular occurrence involving an officer within our local police department.”

“Just last month, an army veteran, who has served two tours overseas to protect our country, was treated like a criminal, pushed against a vehicle, taken to the ground and ‘roughed up’ for simply asking a question regarding his family member and children who were scared and crying to come to him,” said Adams. The officer in question is Sgt. Tom Luckey.

Pastor Adams would go on to read, “…it appears each time there is an issue or complaint against the Wadesboro Police Department there are two common denominators. One, African American citizens, and two, Officer Luckey.”

Pastor Adams emphasized that Sgt. Luckey’s alleged actions are not indicative of the Wadesboro Police Department as a whole, “As a church- we have great respect, honor, and confidence in Chief Spencer, who is a man who cares about this community and works hard to ensure that proper procedures are followed.”

Following Pastor Adams’s presentation, Chief Spencer presented Advanced Law Enforcement Officer Certificates to First Sgt. Ephraim Davis and Officer Kazimierz “Casey” Zapadka. The NC Department of Justice website describes the Advanced Law Enforcement Officer Certificate, “Under this program dedicated officers may receive statewide and nationwide recognition for education, professional training, and on-the-job experience.”

“It’s a great honor to be able to present this award to two of our very own officers. They have joined an elite group of men and women across North Carolina and worked very hard in this program to achieve these certificates,” said Chief Spencer.

Deneal Bennett of J.B. Watson & Co., PLLC gave an audit presentation to the Town Council. The Town of Wadesboro was required to undergo an audit because it had spent over $100,000 in grant funds. The audit found that Wadesboro was operating at loss last year due to a significant increase in sewer costs and maintenance resulting from a high amount of rain.

Town Manager David Edwards said that the town is doing well, financially, this year and is ahead of schedule when it comes to revenue. Wadesboro is experiencing sales tax growth and tax collection is up from last year. He also echoed Bennett’s remarks and said, “We are almost $250, 000 behind in expenses to date which is attributed to the ridiculous amount of rain and sewer costs last year.”

Councilman Fred Davis ended the meeting by personally thanking Chief Spencer and Wadesboro Police Department for keeping the community safe in light of recent shootings over the past couple of weeks.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471

