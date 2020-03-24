Coyote Grill struggles amid sanctions

March 24, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
Jonathan Simon opened up Coyote Grill in June 2018. -
“What would help me is if they lifted the sanctions on the restaurants. Already, mom and pop joints are being starved and chocked out. They may not recover from it.” said Simon. -
Coyote Grill, like thousands of restaurants across North Carolina, has been hit hard by Governor Roy Cooper’s order to close restaurants except for carry-out orders. -

MORVEN- Of all the businesses impacted by COVID-19, few in North Carolina have been hit as hard as the restaurant industry. Due to Governor Roy Cooper’s order to close down restaurants except for take-out service, Coyote Grill, as well as thousands of other restaurants across the state, have shut their doors and now face an uncertain future.

Anson County native and former Fletcher N.C. police officer Jonathan Simon opened up Coyote Grill in June 2018. “I just saw an opportunity at the Morven Truck Stop to rent the space available beside it. I knew I could cook. So, I was going to give it a shot,” said Simon. Simon used his entire tax refund check to open the place.

Coyote Grill was Simon’s first restaurant but, as the oldest of 13 children, he had plenty of experience cooking growing up. “That was a lot of responsibility. I had to take charge,” said Simon, who added, “My mom showed me how to make an omelet. She showed me as a child to do this stuff.”

The menu started small, just hot dogs and hamburgers. Simon made the ground beef himself. Word eventually began to spread about Coyote Grill and, as a result, both the menu and clientele slowly began to expand. “We’re mainly a hot bar and a buffet now,” said Simon.

“We’re in Morven, but my clientele is from Wadesboro, Rockingham, they were coming from all over. They’re mostly older folks who come down here looking for Southern cooking. These people are 60 plus, you think you’re in church when you come here.” said Simon.

All of Simon’s hard work had finally started to pay off, “The Sunday before this bust, we were packed. I can seat 46 people, there wasn’t a table available and the line was to the door and we couldn’t even close it. I was so happy. I’ve been praying for it,” said Simon.

While some restaurants have been able to adapt to the new rules by offering carry out and phone orders, Coyote Grill is struggling for a solution. “We were not set-up for the phone,” said Simon. “I set this place up to get the word-of-mouth out about our food, that it was good. It took us this long just to do that.”

“What would help me is if they lifted the sanctions on the restaurants. Already, mom and pop joints are being starved and choked out. They may not recover from it,” said Simon. “Right now, part of me wants to give it up. But I’m not going to. I put so much in it. I know I did my best. For this to happen, it was not my fault. All I can do now is stay put and hope for the best.”

Jonathan Simon opened up Coyote Grill in June 2018.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_restaurant-owner.jpgJonathan Simon opened up Coyote Grill in June 2018.

“What would help me is if they lifted the sanctions on the restaurants. Already, mom and pop joints are being starved and chocked out. They may not recover from it.” said Simon.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_1-9.jpg“What would help me is if they lifted the sanctions on the restaurants. Already, mom and pop joints are being starved and chocked out. They may not recover from it.” said Simon.

Coyote Grill, like thousands of restaurants across North Carolina, has been hit hard by Governor Roy Cooper’s order to close restaurants except for carry-out orders.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_2-7.jpgCoyote Grill, like thousands of restaurants across North Carolina, has been hit hard by Governor Roy Cooper’s order to close restaurants except for carry-out orders.

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer