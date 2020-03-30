Fire department rescues child from roof

March 30, 2020 Anson Record News 0
Contributed photo Grayson Barbour, 8, got stuck on the roof of his house on Sunday and needed the East Rockingham Fire Department to get him down. His grandmother, Lisa Simmons Cline, said he climbed up there using a pole next to the house and, when he realized he couldn&#8217;t get down, didn&#8217;t trust his mom to carry him down, so she called the fire department. Grayson was sitting on the roof when they arrived, and he was not injured, according to an incident report. Contributed photo Grayson Barbour, 8, got stuck on the roof of his house on Sunday and needed the East Rockingham Fire Department to get him down. His grandmother, Lisa Simmons Cline, said he climbed up there using a pole next to the house and, when he realized he couldn’t get down, didn’t trust his mom to carry him down, so she called the fire department. Grayson was sitting on the roof when they arrived, and he was not injured, according to an incident report. -

Contributed photo

Grayson Barbour, 8, got stuck on the roof of his house on Sunday and needed the East Rockingham Fire Department to get him down. His grandmother, Lisa Simmons Cline, said he climbed up there using a pole next to the house and, when he realized he couldn’t get down, didn’t trust his mom to carry him down, so she called the fire department. Grayson was sitting on the roof when they arrived, and he was not injured, according to an incident report.

Contributed photo Grayson Barbour, 8, got stuck on the roof of his house on Sunday and needed the East Rockingham Fire Department to get him down. His grandmother, Lisa Simmons Cline, said he climbed up there using a pole next to the house and, when he realized he couldn’t get down, didn’t trust his mom to carry him down, so she called the fire department. Grayson was sitting on the roof when they arrived, and he was not injured, according to an incident report.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_GraysonFire.jpgContributed photo Grayson Barbour, 8, got stuck on the roof of his house on Sunday and needed the East Rockingham Fire Department to get him down. His grandmother, Lisa Simmons Cline, said he climbed up there using a pole next to the house and, when he realized he couldn’t get down, didn’t trust his mom to carry him down, so she called the fire department. Grayson was sitting on the roof when they arrived, and he was not injured, according to an incident report.