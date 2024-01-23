ANSON — An Anson County native has certified as a National Certified Administrative Law Judge in December 2023 and has been elected to serve as the 2024-2026 Southeast Region Representative for the National Association of Hearing Officials for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lorri Burns Bennett is the daughter of Kermith “Billy” and Martha Burns of the Burnsville Community, the mother of Kermisha and Kimyada Jackson, and grandmother of one grandson, Levi.

Lorri is a 1995 graduate of Anson Sr. High School. Lorri’s educational journey begin with her obtaining her associate degree in Business Administration from South Piedmont Community College, bachelor’s degree from Pfeiffer University and a master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from SC State University.

Lorri Burns Bennett has worked for the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) for twelve years, beginning her career in March 2011. Her previous positions with SCDC include Program Assistance (2011-2012), Intensive Supervision Officer (2012-2014), Intensive Supervision Officer II (2014-2015) where she supervised staff in six (6) counties, and Administrative Review Coordinator (Parole Hearing Official) (2015-2023), where Lorri has led the development and implementation of the revocation process for youthful offenders who are supervised under the Division of Young Offender Parole & Reentry Services.

Lorri was promoted to Manager of Administrative Hearings in September 2023. In this position, she manages and directs staff responsible for governing parole violations and revocation hearings for youthful offenders. Lorri also made history when she became President of The South Carolina Probation and Parole Association (2022-2023), being the first person from SCDC to hold an executive position within the association and to become President. While serving as President of the South Carolina Probation and Parole Association, Lorri also volunteered to serve as the State Secretary for South Carolina Correctional Association (2023). She also serves on the Community Corrections Committee with American Correctional Association.

Her additional professional memberships include National Association of University Women (NAUW), SC Law Enforcement Officers Association, SC Gang Investigation Association, and Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers Association.