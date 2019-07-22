I owe it all to God

I’ve considered myself to be a Republican from that day in April of 1951 when President Harry Truman fired Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

General Douglas MacArthur was a Republican, his main concern was winning a war while keeping his men alive. President Harry Truman was a Democrat politician whose major battle experience consisted of fighting for a parking space in D.C.

General MacArthur to me, as with millions of other young Americans, was one of the greatest heroes of the time. Newsreels at the movie theaters were full of his victories in the Pacific and his early battles in Korea. I actually had a small souvenir plaster statue of the general complete with his signature pair of sun glasses. I also had buttons and banners with his famous departing words when he was forced to surrender the Philippines,”I Shall Return.”

Of all the many quotations of Douglas MacArthur, there is one that best fits our Country’s current situation today. General MacArthur said:”I am concerned for the security of our great Nation, not so much because of any threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within.” General MacArthur, was referring to Socialism,such as: Soviet Socialist Republics, (Communist.) and the National Socialist German workers party, (Nazi).

Some will say: “So what’s wrong with Socialism?” The answer is: Can a moral case be made for taking the rightful property of one American and giving it to another to whom it does not belong? I think not. That’s why socialism is evil. It uses evil means such as coercion to forcefully take property from one person and give it to another with the primary purpose of buying their political support. You may also note that an act that is inherently evil does not become moral simply because there’s a majority consensus.

Although I was the only Republican in my family, I did understand the necessity of having a two-party system that enables a country’s political structure to change without physical conflict

That is until lately, when the Democrat Socialists have taken over the Democrat Party with one hard left turn towards Socialism. The latest Democrat candidates running for president have Socialist agendas. These radicals have been brought in by necessity. Lacking any high quality Democrat leaders such as F.D.R. or John Kennedy has forced the Democrats back to their old reliable free stuff for votes scenario.

Several of the Democrat’s most reliable voting blocks — such as African-Americans, women and immigrants — finally have seen through the Democrat Party’s old tricks of buying votes with pandering and promises of free stuff. This, so called free stuff, is far from being free. Take a look at how much you will pay for their free stuff. According to numbers provided by House Budget Committee, eliminating existing health care coverage and imposing a “One-Size-Fits-All, Single-Payer System” would cost $3.2 trillion per year. The yearly price tag on the “Green New Deal” is $9.3 trillion. Free college? $125 billion a year.

All together Democrats would increase federal spending by $40 trillion over the next 10 years. By contrast, the so-called “wealth tax” proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren would, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, bring in somewhere between $25 billion and $75 billion in year one. To put that in perspective, this year the federal government will take in $3.3 trillion in taxes and spend $4.1 trillion.

The data, even when it’s crunched by friends, just doesn’t add up. The Democrats who want to be president are proposing to spend far more than their tax plans will take in — which means, once again, that the middle class will get soaked and the National debt will just keeps getting bigger.

To say the government needs to pay for something is a bogus statement — it’s the same as saying I think my credit card should pay for it — most young adults learn early that the government is like a credit card, the only money they both have is yours.

Most of us know if we borrow too much we end up using all our income to repay the debt, leaving little or nothing for necessities.Over the next decade the interest payment on the national debt will total $7 trillion. Keep in mind the entire United States defence budget for 2018 was only $700 billion.

So, line up and get your free stuff from the Democrat Socialists, and bring your own shovel you’ll need it to help bury your country … Write Angle.

Mark Schenck is the former chairman of the Scotland County Republican Party.