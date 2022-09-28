Coltrane ‘Edu-tainment’ Festival still planned for Saturday; may take place on Zoom The 14th Annual John. W. Coltrane Music ‘Edu-tainment’ Festival (JCMEF) is still planned for this Saturday, although the event will take place on Zoom if necessary due to Hurricane Ian.

Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gingham Floyd on their 23rd pastoral anniversary during morning service at 11 am.

Testing their knowledge Students in Ms. Blalock’s physical science class tested catapults after learning about simple machines and projectile motion.

Protect and serve Patrolman M. Martin was welcomed to the Wadesboro Police Department last week.

A friend to all On Sunday, a funeral service was held for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid.

Spartanburg man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder of Lilesville resident LILESVILLE — Kwame Fernanders was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Lilesville resident Destry Dean Horne.

Bo Wagner | A call for fearless parenting After some early rough spots in life, I chose to live pretty much without fear. But there came a day when a wave of fear finally did hit me, and I realized the dangers I was facing. That fear and that moment came courtesy of a seven-pound, eight-ounce bundle of helplessness that my wife held out to me twenty-three years ago. The very moment I became a parent, fear became a renewed part of my life. Would I be a good dad? Would I be able to keep him safe? Most of all, would I be able to stand firm when he wanted to go the wrong way, and I had to stand against him? That fear came twice more for me in the form of two little girls who both have a black belt in wrapping dad around their finger.

Barn Blast is back Get out your cowboy boots; Barn Blast is back and better than ever! The Anson County Partnership for Children presents Barn Blast 2023 on Friday, January 27th starting at 5:30 pm at the Lockhart-Taylor Center.

John Hood | Let’s make Medicaid expansion work RALEIGH — Are Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore, and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger about to strike a deal to expand North Carolina’s Medicaid program?