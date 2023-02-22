June 01, 2023
The North Carolina Senate passed HB 347 – Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering Bill today. The measure had already passed the House. It will now go back to the House for a concurrence vote.
May 31, 2023
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated with clarification and links some of the data.
May 30, 2023
ROCKINGHAM — Throughout the year, regular physical activity is one of the most basic things you can do for your health and yet achieve many benefits. Physical activity has been proven to help manage weight, improve brain health, strengthen bones and muscles, reduce the risks of disease, and improve the capability to do activities daily.
May 30, 2023
RALEIGH — North Carolina Democrats are frustrated. It’s not hard to see why.
May 30, 2023
WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmers Market kicked off its 2023 season on Saturday, May 27 at the Anson County Farmers Market building on Highway 52 South. Board of Commissioners Chairman J.D. Bricken, Wadesboro Town Council member Steven “Chipper” Long, and Anson County Chamber of Commerce representative Melanie Countee were on hand, along with many visitors and vendors, for the ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand re-opening.
May 30, 2023
Is there any aspect of life in modern North Carolina for which the Republican majority of the General Assembly doesn’t see itself as the font of all wisdom and rightful final arbiter?
May 25, 2023
LILESVILLE — Two local students have earned Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from Pee Dee Electric to attend summer basketball camps at two of the state’s largest college campuses.
May 25, 2023
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with shooting a person on Airport Road.
May 25, 2023
WADESBORO — A new way of virtual learning may be implemented during the 2023-2024 school year.
May 24, 2023
Jadyn Thomas, Anson County resident, has graduated from Jesus is Lord Christian School.
May 24, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — South Carolina became the latest state to move toward a near total abortion ban Wednesday with legislation that if enacted would leave Virginia an outlier in the South as a place that allows relatively permissive access to abortions amid a rapid rise in restrictions in the year since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
May 24, 2023
It was, simply put, shameful.