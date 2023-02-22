Statement on NC Senate’s passage of sports wagering bill The North Carolina Senate passed HB 347 – Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering Bill today. The measure had already passed the House. It will now go back to the House for a concurrence vote.

Staying safe during physical activity in the heat ROCKINGHAM — Throughout the year, regular physical activity is one of the most basic things you can do for your health and yet achieve many benefits. Physical activity has been proven to help manage weight, improve brain health, strengthen bones and muscles, reduce the risks of disease, and improve the capability to do activities daily.

Locals celebrate the grand re-opening of the Anson County Farmers Market WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmers Market kicked off its 2023 season on Saturday, May 27 at the Anson County Farmers Market building on Highway 52 South. Board of Commissioners Chairman J.D. Bricken, Wadesboro Town Council member Steven “Chipper” Long, and Anson County Chamber of Commerce representative Melanie Countee were on hand, along with many visitors and vendors, for the ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand re-opening.

Rob Schofield | GOP legislative leaders continue to extend their power Is there any aspect of life in modern North Carolina for which the Republican majority of the General Assembly doesn’t see itself as the font of all wisdom and rightful final arbiter?

Pee Dee Electric awards Sports Camp Scholarships to local students LILESVILLE — Two local students have earned Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from Pee Dee Electric to attend summer basketball camps at two of the state’s largest college campuses.

Woman charged with shooting on Airport Road ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with shooting a person on Airport Road.

Anson School Board learns about technology, curriculum updates WADESBORO — A new way of virtual learning may be implemented during the 2023-2024 school year.

Jadyn Thomas, Anson County resident, has graduated from Jesus is Lord Christian School.