March 31, 2023
If a picture is worth a thousand words, the two above (New York Times and Washington Post photos of waves cresting houses along the beach) say about all you need to know regarding changes along North Carolina’s 330 miles of coasts. Rising tides, coupled with beach erosion are destroying once beautiful waterfront properties, causing them to crumble or be uninhabitable.
March 31, 2023
In a nationwide survey of Yelp reviews on homeowners associations, Raleigh tied for the city with the lowest ratings. Yelp’s lowest rating is 1 star out of 5, and Raleigh’s HOAs averaged 1.00 stars.
March 29, 2023
March 28, 2023
WADESBORO —Should they stay or should they go?
March 27, 2023
WADESBORO — Studio 256 opened in 2021, after the store’s owner, Heather Edwards, moved to Wadesboro the year before. Without knowing anyone, and without her community of crafters due to the pandemic, she sought to create one.
March 27, 2023
Sheriff Scott Howell and staff enjoyed this Saturday with members of West Deep Creek Baptist Church and the community for their annual community day event. Sheriff Howell spoke with the kids about “Goals” and they were excited to see one of the Sheriff’s Office new patrol cars.
March 27, 2023
WADESBORO — Celebrate the Week of the Young Child with daily activities to spark creativity and learning for the whole family beginning April 1st.
March 27, 2023
Southern Baptist Quartet “By His Blood” will be performing at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to come. The church is located on County Club Road in Wadesboro.
March 27, 2023
It is in some of the lesser-known details of the crucifixion and burial of Christ that we find some of the greatest treasures of our faith. Mind you, they are not lesser know because they are of little significance, but merely because they are lesser repeated than the huge facts of the case.
March 26, 2023
What would the Founding Fathers think if they were here today?
March 24, 2023
Book bans have been a real problem in history, typically by totalitarian governments — whether Marxist, fascist, theocratic, or otherwise. But parents who don’t want their young children given explicit tutorials on how to practice the latest sexual fads are not Robespierres in training. They just want the bare minimum of decency and commons sense applied when schools choose which reading materials to provide.
March 22, 2023
Cannabis – aka marijuana. Most Americans already live in a state where it’s lawful to sell, obtain and possess – either for medical purposes, recreational purposes or both – and the genie is clearly not going back in the bottle.