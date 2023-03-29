Tom Campbell | Riding tides and erosion wreaking coastal havoc If a picture is worth a thousand words, the two above (New York Times and Washington Post photos of waves cresting houses along the beach) say about all you need to know regarding changes along North Carolina’s 330 miles of coasts. Rising tides, coupled with beach erosion are destroying once beautiful waterfront properties, causing them to crumble or be uninhabitable.

David Larson | It’s time HOAs had some oversight In a nationwide survey of Yelp reviews on homeowners associations, Raleigh tied for the city with the lowest ratings. Yelp’s lowest rating is 1 star out of 5, and Raleigh’s HOAs averaged 1.00 stars.

Spinning a community of yarn WADESBORO — Studio 256 opened in 2021, after the store’s owner, Heather Edwards, moved to Wadesboro the year before. Without knowing anyone, and without her community of crafters due to the pandemic, she sought to create one.

Listening and learning Sheriff Scott Howell and staff enjoyed this Saturday with members of West Deep Creek Baptist Church and the community for their annual community day event. Sheriff Howell spoke with the kids about “Goals” and they were excited to see one of the Sheriff’s Office new patrol cars.

Celebrate Week of the Young Child WADESBORO — Celebrate the Week of the Young Child with daily activities to spark creativity and learning for the whole family beginning April 1st.

Upcoming church event Southern Baptist Quartet “By His Blood” will be performing at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to come. The church is located on County Club Road in Wadesboro.

Bo Wagner | The compelling case of Joseph of Arimathaea It is in some of the lesser-known details of the crucifixion and burial of Christ that we find some of the greatest treasures of our faith. Mind you, they are not lesser know because they are of little significance, but merely because they are lesser repeated than the huge facts of the case.

David Larson | Books bans are dangerous — curating age-appropriate school material is not Book bans have been a real problem in history, typically by totalitarian governments — whether Marxist, fascist, theocratic, or otherwise. But parents who don’t want their young children given explicit tutorials on how to practice the latest sexual fads are not Robespierres in training. They just want the bare minimum of decency and commons sense applied when schools choose which reading materials to provide.