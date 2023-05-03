May 04, 2023
ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham’s signature strolling and shopping event, Affair on the Square, returns to downtown on Thursday, May 11, 5-8 pm.
May 04, 2023
The latest disturbing trend, it seems, is something called transableism. Formerly called Body Integrity Identity Disorder, transableism is when people choose to identify as handicapped. Some go as far as to harm themselves to make their fantasies a macabre reality; others, such as one Jorund Viktoria Alme, simply self-identify as handicapped, even using a wheelchair for no valid reason. In even more horrific cases, people sometimes find surgeons willing to amputate perfectly healthy limbs.
May 03, 2023
https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxbne/lygn/
May 03, 2023
What’s the difference between a protest and a riot? It is a legitimate question since our legislature recently passed an anti-riot bill. Simply put, a person or group’s right to protest is protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution, however once a riot begins, people are no longer protected.
May 02, 2023
Food Banks across the state of North Carolina announced today that they are seeing a drastic increase in need for food and resources from neighbors experiencing hunger following the February 2023 end to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments.
May 02, 2023
• There will be a cleanup day at Sneedsboro AME Zion Church on May 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cleanup will include a presentation of the history of the church and a recognition and tribute to those who are buried at the cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to bring work gloves, cutting shears, rakes and hand clippers. For more information, call Gwen Watson-Cohen at 704-464-1759 or email at g.watsoncohen@gmail.com
May 01, 2023
Three members of the Ebony Dragon competition team won trophies and medals at a championship event held in Dillon, S.C. Pictured are Tre’ Garth, Addison Jarrell and Christian Garth with Sensei Covington.
May 01, 2023
Anson County Early College students celebrated National Youth Violence Prevention Week and nominated the pictured students as Upstanders — someone who speaks up or acts in defense of others.
May 01, 2023
MORVEN — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man following a near-fatal shooting.
May 01, 2023
WADESBORO — After much debate, Anson County’s 6th graders will be returning to their local elementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year following the results of the school board’s survey.
April 28, 2023
WADESBORO — In the 2001 book “Confronting the Controversies: Biblical Perspectives on Tough Issues”, author Adam Hamilton correctly prognosticated that within the next 20 years, the issue of homosexuality (and now LGBTQ rights) would prove to become a major dividing line in many churches, specifically the United Methodist church.
April 27, 2023
HAMLET — Timothy Moses of Maxton graduated from the Electric Lineman program on April 6 and soon after was hired by Directional Services Inc. in Hope Mills.