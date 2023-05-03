Affair on the Square returns next week ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham’s signature strolling and shopping event, Affair on the Square, returns to downtown on Thursday, May 11, 5-8 pm.

Bo Wagner | The war on reality The latest disturbing trend, it seems, is something called transableism. Formerly called Body Integrity Identity Disorder, transableism is when people choose to identify as handicapped. Some go as far as to harm themselves to make their fantasies a macabre reality; others, such as one Jorund Viktoria Alme, simply self-identify as handicapped, even using a wheelchair for no valid reason. In even more horrific cases, people sometimes find surgeons willing to amputate perfectly healthy limbs.

Tom Campbell | Protesting the riot law What’s the difference between a protest and a riot? It is a legitimate question since our legislature recently passed an anti-riot bill. Simply put, a person or group’s right to protest is protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution, however once a riot begins, people are no longer protected.

NC food banks seeing stark increase in need Food Banks across the state of North Carolina announced today that they are seeing a drastic increase in need for food and resources from neighbors experiencing hunger following the February 2023 end to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments.

Upcoming church events • There will be a cleanup day at Sneedsboro AME Zion Church on May 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cleanup will include a presentation of the history of the church and a recognition and tribute to those who are buried at the cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to bring work gloves, cutting shears, rakes and hand clippers. For more information, call Gwen Watson-Cohen at 704-464-1759 or email at g.watsoncohen@gmail.com

Karate masters Three members of the Ebony Dragon competition team won trophies and medals at a championship event held in Dillon, S.C. Pictured are Tre’ Garth, Addison Jarrell and Christian Garth with Sensei Covington.

Upstanding young students Anson County Early College students celebrated National Youth Violence Prevention Week and nominated the pictured students as Upstanders — someone who speaks up or acts in defense of others.

Deputies charge man in Morven shooting MORVEN — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man following a near-fatal shooting.

Anson school board finds temporary placement for 6th graders WADESBORO — After much debate, Anson County’s 6th graders will be returning to their local elementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year following the results of the school board’s survey.

Methodist churches share thoughts on disaffiliation decisions WADESBORO — In the 2001 book “Confronting the Controversies: Biblical Perspectives on Tough Issues”, author Adam Hamilton correctly prognosticated that within the next 20 years, the issue of homosexuality (and now LGBTQ rights) would prove to become a major dividing line in many churches, specifically the United Methodist church.