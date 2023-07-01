Daily Journal | Selectively-enforced administrative order has quelling impact for newspaper, Richmond County citizens The Richmond County Daily Journal is not in the business of reporting on Daily Journal business, but a lingering predicament is not only negatively impacting our reporting, but the tax-paying citizens of Richmond County.

Local student receives national honor WADESBORO — On August 1, 2023 the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced that student, Makinzi Collins from Wadesboro, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and president, James W. Lewis.

Harvest Ministries and Coble’s Landing hold inaugural fishing competition in Polkton POLKTON — Fishes, prizes, and life lessons were reeled in at Coble’s Landing on Saturday where Harvest Ministries and CityReach Community Center held their first ever-fishing competition.

Wadesboro Police Chief announces retirement WADESBORO — For thirty years I have had the distinct honor to be a servant to my fellow citizens in Wadesboro and Anson County as a peace officer. For the last eleven years I have been blessed to serve alongside some of the best men and women of law enforcement in all of America in the role of Chief of Police. Many officers start their careers dreaming of being chief one day, and few achieve that honor. It does not escape me how blessed I have been to wear that badge, especially for so long.

Suspect takes Anson officers on high speed chase to Montgomery County Line WADESBORO — On September 29, officers were led on a high-speed chase towards the Montgomery County line. Suspect Marvin Burch, who had an active warrant for first-degree murder, was stopped following a routine license tag and registration check.

Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting entry of food, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with waves of airstrikes in retaliation for the militants’ bloody weekend incursion.

Lib Campbell | Knowing when to say when Diane Feinstein was ninety years old at the time of her death, which was neither shocking nor unexpected. In this last chapter of her life, her increasing frailties were on display for all to see. Her diminishing capacities evoked a little sadness that she chose to stay in her senate seat until she simply expired.

Magic is coming to the Cole on Oct. 15 HAMLET — Magic has been a part of every single culture since the dawn of civilization. It has been used to ward off evil spirits, invoke inspiration, perform religious rituals and entertain kings and queens.

County commissioners revamp security measures for meetings WADESBORO — In response to the Commissioners’ meeting held on September 19, additional security measures have been taken to keep commissioners and citizens safe during public meetings. At the behest of Chairman JD Bricken, County Attorney Scott Forbes began the October 3 commissioner meeting by providing clarification on security measures legally allowed to ensure proper decorum and safety for all.

Wadesboro man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has charged a man with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, along with numerous stolen firearms and drug charges.