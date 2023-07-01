October 10, 2023
The Richmond County Daily Journal is not in the business of reporting on Daily Journal business, but a lingering predicament is not only negatively impacting our reporting, but the tax-paying citizens of Richmond County.
October 09, 2023
WADESBORO — On August 1, 2023 the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced that student, Makinzi Collins from Wadesboro, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and president, James W. Lewis.
October 09, 2023
POLKTON — Fishes, prizes, and life lessons were reeled in at Coble’s Landing on Saturday where Harvest Ministries and CityReach Community Center held their first ever-fishing competition.
October 09, 2023
WADESBORO — For thirty years I have had the distinct honor to be a servant to my fellow citizens in Wadesboro and Anson County as a peace officer. For the last eleven years I have been blessed to serve alongside some of the best men and women of law enforcement in all of America in the role of Chief of Police. Many officers start their careers dreaming of being chief one day, and few achieve that honor. It does not escape me how blessed I have been to wear that badge, especially for so long.
October 09, 2023
WADESBORO — On September 29, officers were led on a high-speed chase towards the Montgomery County line. Suspect Marvin Burch, who had an active warrant for first-degree murder, was stopped following a routine license tag and registration check.
October 09, 2023
Sept. 29
October 09, 2023
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting entry of food, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with waves of airstrikes in retaliation for the militants’ bloody weekend incursion.
October 05, 2023
Diane Feinstein was ninety years old at the time of her death, which was neither shocking nor unexpected. In this last chapter of her life, her increasing frailties were on display for all to see. Her diminishing capacities evoked a little sadness that she chose to stay in her senate seat until she simply expired.
October 05, 2023
HAMLET — Magic has been a part of every single culture since the dawn of civilization. It has been used to ward off evil spirits, invoke inspiration, perform religious rituals and entertain kings and queens.
October 05, 2023
WADESBORO — In response to the Commissioners’ meeting held on September 19, additional security measures have been taken to keep commissioners and citizens safe during public meetings. At the behest of Chairman JD Bricken, County Attorney Scott Forbes began the October 3 commissioner meeting by providing clarification on security measures legally allowed to ensure proper decorum and safety for all.
October 05, 2023
WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has charged a man with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, along with numerous stolen firearms and drug charges.
October 05, 2023
“Being part of Anson County 4-H is an amazing opportunity and experience,” said Jahzaria Underwood. “I have gotten to see a lot of things over my time period with this great organization. Experiences like going to Raleigh to be a part of Citizenship Focus, Congress and Youth Voice. Youth Voice was fun because I got to see what it takes to be a County Commissioner and it’s not so easy. I even got to see what the NC House of Representatives look like on the inside and how they carry out the laws that come from our county. That was so cool and just an amazing experience. My favorite was Teen Retreat because it had us more outside, not being on our phones, and just enjoying time with each other. There was also a dance at the end that was pretty cool and fun. If you are not in 4-H now I don’t know what you are waiting for! Be a part of something wonderful to learn and grow from because us youth are the future! You might as-well learn everything you can to become a better person, citizen or loved one,” Jahzaria is in her second year with 4H and is looking forward to more.