Dickens signs to St. Augustine College

April 20, 2021 Anson Record Sports 0
Liz OConnell Staff Writer
Family, friends and teammates support senior Jaydn Dickens as he commits to St. Augustine College to play football. Contributed Photo

Family, friends and teammates support senior Jaydn Dickens as he commits to St. Augustine College to play football.

Contributed Photo

<p>Friends congradulate Jaydn Dickens as he will continue to play football at St. Augustine College in Raleigh.</p> <p>Liz O’Connell | Anson Record</p>

Friends congradulate Jaydn Dickens as he will continue to play football at St. Augustine College in Raleigh.

Liz O’Connell | Anson Record

<p>Jaydn Dickens is joined by his parents on April 14 for his college commitment signing day.</p> <p>Liz O’Connell | Anson Record</p>

Jaydn Dickens is joined by his parents on April 14 for his college commitment signing day.

Liz O’Connell | Anson Record

Related Articles

WADESBORO — A senior defensive lineman standout has committed to St. Augustine College in Raleigh.

Jaydn Hammond Dickens signed his letter of intent to play at the NCAA Division II school on April 14.

For the past four years, Dickens proved himself not only a star player, but a leader for the Bearcats. His leadership shined off the field as well as he juggled school, a job and creating graphics for Anson schools.

“Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Bowser for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to continue my education and football journey,” Dickens said on social media. “With that being said, I am 110% committed to St. Augustine University.”

Dickens will take to the Falcons field this upcoming fall on a full-ride.

Related Articles