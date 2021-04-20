Dickens signs to St. Augustine College

WADESBORO — A senior defensive lineman standout has committed to St. Augustine College in Raleigh.

Jaydn Hammond Dickens signed his letter of intent to play at the NCAA Division II school on April 14.

For the past four years, Dickens proved himself not only a star player, but a leader for the Bearcats. His leadership shined off the field as well as he juggled school, a job and creating graphics for Anson schools.

“Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Bowser for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to continue my education and football journey,” Dickens said on social media. “With that being said, I am 110% committed to St. Augustine University.”

Dickens will take to the Falcons field this upcoming fall on a full-ride.