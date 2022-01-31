Nissen and Kriger lead #7 Wingate to 165-94 Senior Day victory over UNC Pembroke

WINGATE — Wingate University graduate student Anne-Sofie Nissen and senior Rachel Kriger participated in two victories each, helping the No. 7 Bulldogs collect a 165-94 NCAA Division II victory over UNC Pembroke Saturday at the WU Natatorium.

The Wingate University athletic department honored 20 seniors (seven women, 13 men) in a pre-meet ceremony. The Bulldogs celebrated Senior Day with eight event victories (seven individual, one relay). The meet concluded the regular season for the hosts.

Wingate women’s notes

– Nissen and Kriger started their days by helping the ‘Dogs touch first in the 200 Medley Relay (1:50.69).

– They were joined by fellow seniors Sydney Beck and Madison Moffitt.

– Individually, Nissen won the 200 Breaststroke (2:19.05), while Kriger touched first in the 100 Butterfly (59.12).

– Seven different Bulldogs won one individual each for the hosts.

– Junior Caroline Howard touched first in the 100 Backstroke (59.49).

– Lindsee Newman, Martina Hana Kubalova, Amanda Wenhold and Lucie Andrews collected one win each.

Next on the agenda

Both Bulldog squads will compete in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference meet Feb. 10-13 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

Wingate Women’s Swimming Event-by-Event Results

#7 Wingate vs. UNC Pembroke

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

1st – Wingate A (1:50.69)

3rd – Wingate B (1:52.77)

4th – Wingate C (1:53.45)

Women’s 1000 Freestyle

1st – Lindsee Newman (11:00.89)

2nd – Sasha McNeal (11:12.80)

Women’s 200 Freestyle

1st – Martina Hana Kubalova (1:58.08)

2nd – Kate Agger (1:58.60)

3rd – Anna Miram (1:58.88)

Women’s 100 Backstroke

1st – Caroline Howard (59.49)

2nd – Alexandra Livingstone (1:00.27)

3rd – Sydney Beck (1:00.84)

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

1st – Amanda Wenhold (1:05.93)

3rd – Joelle Berge (1:10.00)

4th – Katia Insley (1:10.95)

Women’s 200 Butterfly

2nd – Madison Moffitt (2:09.70)

3rd – Amanda Cesario (2:14.04)

Women’s 50 Freestyle

2nd – Berkley Smith (24.35)

3rd – Rachel Kriger (25.48)

4th – Meredith Jones (25.51)

6th – Gabby Gadson (26.75)

Women’s 100 Freestyle

1st – Lucie Andrews (53.56)

3rd – Katia Insley (54.77)

4th – Anna Miram (55.24)

Women’s 200 Backstroke

2nd – Alexandra Livingstone (2:11.40)

3rd – Sasha McNeal (2:13.34)

4th – Sydney Beck (2:16.22)

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

1st – Anne-Sofie Nissen (2:19.05)

2nd – Amanda Wenhold (2:24.69)

3rd – Joelle Berge (2:32.33)

Women’s 500 Freestyle

2nd – Madison Mataxas (5:20.33)

4th – Amanda Cesario (5:27.82)

5th – Mary Heffron (5:30.00)

Women’s 100 Butterfly

1st – Rachel Kriger (59.12)

2nd – Kassandra Kesselring (1:00.74)

3rd – Madison Moffitt (1:01.69)

4th – Gabby Gadson (1:03.33)

Women’s 400 Individual Medley

2nd – Lily Sanocki (4:30.51)

3rd – Katherine Fronczak (4:39.46)

4th – Jayci Scheff (4:41.25)

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

2nd – Wingate A (3:40.20)

3rd – Wingate C (3:40.71)

4th – Wingate B (3:41.71)

David Sherwood is the Director of Public Relations & Student-Athlete Recognition for Wingate University Athletics.

