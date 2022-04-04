WADESBORO — Anson High School announced its sports scores and statistics for the week of March 28 to April 2.
Baseball
3/29
• West Stanly: 15
• Anson: 0
• Stats — Elijah Stewart 1-1
3/30
• West Stanly: 24
• Anson: 0
• Stats — Elijah Stewart 1-1; Kole Dutton 1-2
4/1
• West Stanly: 11
• Anson: 1
• Stats — Mason Hyatt 1-2, 1 Run Scored; Luke Hyatt 1-2, double, RBI
JV Baseball
3/29
• West Stanly 13
• Anson 0
Softball
3/28
• Vs. Union Academy: W 3-0
• Stats — Cierra Lear 2-4, 1 RBI; Audrey Hyatt 1-2, 1 RBI; Haileigh Boone (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 SO
3/29
• Vs. CATA: W 9-0
• Stats — Jada Harrington 2-3; Camryn Martin 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Erin Lookabill 1-2, 1 RBI; Cierra Lear (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 8 SO
4/1
• Vs. Parkwood: W 6-1
Stats — Cierra Lear 1-2; Camryn Martin 2-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI; Audrey Hyatt 1-2, 2 RBI; Laney Hill 1-1; Lauren Dutton 2-3, 1 RBI; Mallory Sikes 1-3; Emma Steagall 1-3; Haileigh Boone (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 12 SO
Track and Field
• Kathy McMillan Invitational Results @ Hoke County
• Gracie Stinson 1st Shot Put & Discus
• Jemia Raley 3rd Long Jump
• Janiaya Maxwell 4th Triple Jump
• Erin Lookabill 3rd Shot Put
• Janiyah Maxwell 4th Long Jump
• Johntavious Booker 3rd 110 Hurdles
• 4×100 Meter Relay 2nd Jamison Allen, Kendrick Maye, Adwyn Gaddy, Johntavious Booker
• LaBrandon Cole 2nd Discus
Golf
• @Redbridge
• 5th place
• Stats — Huntley (53), Cale (55), Andrew (56), Seth (57), Conner (60)
