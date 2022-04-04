Champion Media staff talk journalism with Anson students Anson Record and Daily Journal News Editor Gavin Stone and Staff Writer Hannah Barron, standing center-left in the background, pose with a 4th-grade class at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School after giving a presentation about what it’s like to be a journalist at a community newspaper

Peachland-Polkton hosts Career Day POLKTON — Peachland-Polkton Elementary School hosted an annual Career Day on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Bo Wagner | The creation and the cross With vacation season rapidly approaching, you may perhaps be considering some of the old standbys, maybe something like the mountains or the beach. But if you decide to venture farther afield, you may want to consider the moon. True, it will take you a bit longer to get there since it is nearly a quarter of a million miles away, but at least it will not be crowded; only twelve people have ever been there, and none since 1972.

AHS sports stats for week of March 28 to April 2 WADESBORO — Anson High School announced its sports scores and statistics for the week of March 28 to April 2.

John Hood | Let’s try building back faster RALEIGH — It’s an often-repeated tale, I admit, but I’m going to repeat it, again: the world’s largest low-rise office building, the Pentagon, was built in 16 months. Can you imagine a project even a tenth the size of the Pentagon being constructed that quickly today?

Caraway Foundation’s business and learning center opens ANSONVILLE — The Caraway Business and Learning Center held its ribbon cutting with the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, opening its doors on April 1.

Officials talk about how to engage younger generations On March 30, the New Rural Project hosted young elected officials in rural counties to discuss how to engage with the younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials.

Coffee shop donating tips to Partnership for the Children The first annual “Be Our Barista” at Speckled Paw Wadesboro with Anson County Partnership for the Children’s executive director Caroline Goins has raised $154 in tips and counting for Anson County Partnership for the Children.

Schools registering kindergarten students; school choice allowed for kindergarten only Kindergarten Registration will be held at each Anson County elementary school located in the attendance area where the child lives. Please check the dates and times below for the school your child will be attending. You must register in your residing district or you may register online.

Schools continue mask-optional policy At their March meeting, the Anson County Schools Board of Education voted to continue the mask-optional policy. Student Services Director Dr. Mary Ratliff says the schools are still monitoring the COVID-19 data through the local dashboard and the numbers have been trending downward, with the CDC indicating Anson as a “community of low spread.”