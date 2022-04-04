AHS announces latest sports scores and stats. Gallery photo

WADESBORO — Anson High School announced its sports scores and statistics for the week of March 28 to April 2.

Baseball

3/29

• West Stanly: 15

• Anson: 0

• Stats — Elijah Stewart 1-1

3/30

• West Stanly: 24

• Anson: 0

• Stats — Elijah Stewart 1-1; Kole Dutton 1-2

4/1

• West Stanly: 11

• Anson: 1

• Stats — Mason Hyatt 1-2, 1 Run Scored; Luke Hyatt 1-2, double, RBI

JV Baseball

3/29

• West Stanly 13

• Anson 0

Softball

3/28

• Vs. Union Academy: W 3-0

• Stats — Cierra Lear 2-4, 1 RBI; Audrey Hyatt 1-2, 1 RBI; Haileigh Boone (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 SO

3/29

• Vs. CATA: W 9-0

• Stats — Jada Harrington 2-3; Camryn Martin 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Erin Lookabill 1-2, 1 RBI; Cierra Lear (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 8 SO

4/1

• Vs. Parkwood: W 6-1

Stats — Cierra Lear 1-2; Camryn Martin 2-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI; Audrey Hyatt 1-2, 2 RBI; Laney Hill 1-1; Lauren Dutton 2-3, 1 RBI; Mallory Sikes 1-3; Emma Steagall 1-3; Haileigh Boone (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 12 SO

Track and Field

• Kathy McMillan Invitational Results @ Hoke County

• Gracie Stinson 1st Shot Put & Discus

• Jemia Raley 3rd Long Jump

• Janiaya Maxwell 4th Triple Jump

• Erin Lookabill 3rd Shot Put

• Janiyah Maxwell 4th Long Jump

• Johntavious Booker 3rd 110 Hurdles

• 4×100 Meter Relay 2nd Jamison Allen, Kendrick Maye, Adwyn Gaddy, Johntavious Booker

• LaBrandon Cole 2nd Discus

Golf

• @Redbridge

• 5th place

• Stats — Huntley (53), Cale (55), Andrew (56), Seth (57), Conner (60)

