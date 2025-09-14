CHESTERFIELD — The Anson Bearcats girls varsity volleyball team extended their winning streak to six with a commanding 3-0 victory over Chesterfield on Wednesday night. The Bearcats hit the road and showed no signs of slowing down, sweeping the Golden Rams in straight sets to continue their dominant run.

This matchup mirrored their previous encounter in September 2024, which also ended in a Bearcats sweep. Wednesday’s performance demonstrated Anson’s continued growth as a team, with clean execution, smart rotations, and strong team chemistry evident throughout the match.

With the win, Anson improved their season record to 8-1, showcasing why they’ve become one of the more consistent squads in their region. The victory also reinforces their ability to perform well away from home, with this being another strong showing on the road.

Chesterfield, now 0-2, is still searching for momentum early in their season. Despite the loss, the Golden Rams showed flashes of resilience, especially in the second set, but couldn’t maintain pressure against Anson’s experienced lineup.

Anson’s six-match winning streak highlights their impressive form, and with nearly a flawless record, they remain a team to watch as the season progresses. Whether it’s their aggressive net play, reliable serving, or on-court leadership, the Bearcats are proving they have the tools to compete at a high-level week after week.