ANSON COUNTY — James Freddie Paxton spent 30 years of dedicated service in law enforcement, 23 of those years as a D.A.R.E. resource officer. Paxton is credited with shaping the lives of countless students through his guidance and steady presence in their schools working as a D.A.R.E. officer. Leading with integrity and experience, Paxton’s time as acting Jail Major has left a lasting impact.

Anson County Sheriff’s Office staff shared that Paxton is well-known, “Not only for his professionalism and leadership, but also for his heart. Whether it was a long shift or a difficult call, he was always the one showing up with food, supplies, and a word of support. His fellow deputies knew they could count on him, not just as a colleague, but as a friend.”

At Paxton’s retirement party, many shared how they felt he was always there when it mattered most.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the announced retirement of their friend and colleague, “Thank you James for your decades of service, your unwavering support, and the example you’ve set for all who wear the badge. Enjoy your retirement, you’ve earned every moment.”