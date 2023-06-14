David Larson | Ending the name game President Joe Biden visited North Carolina’s Fort Liberty last Friday, the largest military base, not only in the nation, but in the world. He spoke with troops only a week after the base had its name changed from Fort Bragg, which had been a controversial name because Braxton Bragg had been a Confederate general and slave owner.

Rockingham tax collector sworn-in Fontella Watkins was sworn-in as the tax collector for the city of Rockingham on Thursday morning.

Stylish rods storm Rockingham More than 6,000 race cars and trucks traveled to the Rockingham Speedway on Wednesday for the third stop of Motortrend’s 2023 Hot Rod Power Tour.

Hometown hero returns GIBSON — Hometown Hero Mike Wright Jr., a former MLB pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox, was in Scotland County over the weekend and donated an autographed personal professional baseball jersey and an autographed photo to his hometown of Gibson. These items will be on display in the Gibson Museum that is currently being cleaned and updated to reopen to the public in the Fall. The Town of Gibson is honored to have these items donated by our hometown hero Michael Wright. We also would like to thank his Father Dennis Wright for arranging all of this.

Rob Schofield | NC’s juvenile justice system is in crisis For average North Carolinians trying keep up with the policy debates in the General Assembly, few matters can be more opaque and harder to follow than the state budget. Every year, lawmakers pass a bill to fund state government that runs to several hundred pages and that’s packed with scores of important provisions: tax policy changes, new substantive laws, pork spending of all kinds, and appropriations to fund hundreds of core public services and structures.

Moving onto their next chapter Students at Anson County Early College celebrated their graduation last week.

Ebony Dragons compete Phoenix n Tha Burg Karate Championship: The Ebony Dragons — Tre Garth, Addison Jarrel, Christian Garth Denis Bodden.

Bo Wagner | “Dad, you are the man” The other parental holiday is now upon us, the one that is not the main source of flower sales in America and is not a leading source of greeting card sales and is not gifted with its own hymns and songs.

A few residents say no to prospect of Anson casino at commissioner meeting WADESBORO — In late March, a report commissioned by Greater Carolina included Anson County as the potential future site for a casino, along with Nash and Rockingham counties.

SunnyKeez to host a field day Sunday MORVEN — SunnyKeez, a non-profit based in Morven, will be hosting a Children’s Field Day for all of Anson (and other surrounding counties) on Sunday, June 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lemuel Center in Morven.

Some NC counties forecast to have Code Orange Air Quality on Friday RALEIGH — As smoke from Canada continues to travel south, fine particle pollution will remain elevated in parts of North Carolina on Friday.