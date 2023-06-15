Home News Stylish rods storm Rockingham NewsSports Stylish rods storm Rockingham June 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint More than 6,000 race cars and trucks traveled to the Rockingham Speedway on Wednesday for the third stop of Motortrend’s 2023 Hot Rod Power Tour. Photos courtesy of HOT ROD Power Tour | Wesley Allison ❮ ❯ More than 6,000 race cars and trucks traveled to the Rockingham Speedway on Wednesday for the third stop of Motortrend’s 2023 Hot Rod Power Tour. Wadesboro clear sky enter location 16.2 ° C 16.6 ° 15.4 ° 46 % 0kmh 0 % Tue 18 ° Wed 15 ° Thu 16 ° Fri 19 ° Sat 21 °