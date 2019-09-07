Lady Bearcats win fifth straight match

September 7, 2019 Anson Record Sports 0
By: Staff report

After a season-opening 3-1 loss to Class 4-A Richmond Senior, the Anson Lady Bearcats have reeled off five straight wins on the volleyball floor. Over that time, Anson has won 15 of 16 games.

The most recent victory came last Wednesday, when the Lady Bearcats convincingly aced the Chesterfield, South Carolina, Lady Golden Rams at home by the scores of 25-17, 25-0 and 25-9.

Revie Byars turned in a big match for Anson, tallying 14 of the Lady Bearcats’ 35 kills. She also added five digs and two solo blocks.

At the serving line, Kayla Dutton smacks five of the team’s 13 kills, while Madison Dutton had a trio of aces.

Kaeley Whitlock recorded nine kills for Anson and contributed six digs, while Gracie Stinson had five digs.

The Lady Bearcats, now 5-1 this season, will host the 1-6 Concord Lady Spiders in a non-conference match on Wednesday before opening Rocky River Conference play with a home match against the Montgomery Central Lady Timberwolves on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

