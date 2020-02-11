Anson takes SEMSAC wrestling title

February 11, 2020 Anson Record Sports 0
Courtesy photo Members of the Anson Middle School wrestling team celebrate with the championship trophy after taking first place in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference tournament held at Richmond Senior High School on Saturday. -

Courtesy photo

Members of the Anson Middle School wrestling team celebrate with the championship trophy after taking first place in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference tournament held at Richmond Senior High School on Saturday.

Courtesy photo Members of the Anson Middle School wrestling team celebrate with the championship trophy after taking first place in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference tournament held at Richmond Senior High School on Saturday.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_WREST_Ansonmiddle.jpgCourtesy photo Members of the Anson Middle School wrestling team celebrate with the championship trophy after taking first place in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference tournament held at Richmond Senior High School on Saturday.