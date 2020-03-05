No. 15 Anson falls late to No. 18 Clinton in state playoffs

March 5, 2020 Anson Record Sports, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report

WADESBORO — Last week marked the first time in five years Anson boys basketball made an appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.

The Bearcats went down to the wire with visiting Clinton, but fell short down the stretch, losing 65-64.

No. 15 Anson boasted four players in double figures, led by Garrett Maner’s 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Masson Sanderson matched Maner with 13 points of his own, while Sam Ingram netted 11 and starting point guard Laynce Shuler added 10 points.

Meanwhile, Shawn Matthews finished with a game-high 22 points to lead four double-digit scorers for 18th-seeded Clinton.

Keasean Williams added 18 points for the Dark Horses, all of which came in the second half.

The Bearcats got out to a two-point advantage after the opening period, leading 10-8. Both offenses heated up in the second quarter as the Dark Horses won the period by just a point, but still trailed at the half, 28-27.

The two teams headed to the final period tied at 42 after battling through a tightly-contested third quarter.

Bearcats guard Shamond Ingram put in all eight of his points in the final frame, but Matthews’ nine points in the period was too much as Clinton took the quarter by one, sealing the victory and trip to the second round.

Anson (10-14) ends the year with double-digit wins for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

“I’m proud of the Bearcats. I see a deep playoff run next year,” said Anson coach Termell Middlebrooks

He added that he’s especially excited for next season because of his group that returns almost all its offensive leaders and will mix in key additions like starters Kenyon Wall and Kobe Teal, who both sat out this season.

Staff report