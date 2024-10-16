Lady Bearcats host Forest Hills in RRC tourney opener

After falling to West Stanly during last Thursday, the Anson High School Lady Bearcat Volleyball Team will get another shot at the Lady Colts, but first they will have to get past Forest Hills in the Rocky River Conference Tournament opener.

West Stanly, Rocky River Conference regular season champion, wrapped up the regular season with a sweep of Anson 25-17, 25-13 and 25-14. Middle blocker Alene Baxter had a team-leading 8 kills, followed by outside hitter Brooklyn Miles with 5 no Eva Hyatt with 3. Steagall’s pair of kills was good enough for first place, but her team-leading 2 aces placed her as the Lady Bearcats top scorer from the baseline. Defensively, libero Hannah Austn had a team-leading 15 digs, followed by Steagall wth 13. Hyatt and Baxter each tied for the team lead in blocks with 1 each.

With the win, West Stanly improved to 20-1 and ends the regular season undefeated in the RRC at 12-0. As conference champion, and the RRC having an odd number of teams, West Stanly will likely receive a bye in the first round of the RRC tournament. Anson will face Forest Hlls (3-17, 2-10), who comes into Monday’s game looking for a bounce-back win after falling to Central Academy 3-1. First serve for Monday’s game is set for 6 p.m.

Metcalf, Cano-Luna earn top 20 finishes

Anson High School Cross Country Team runners Ari Metcalf and Lidia Cano-Luna continue building momentum heading into the postseason with top 20 finishes at the YVC meet in Misenheimer last Tuesday.

Metcalf finished first among Anson competitors and 16th overall after completing the course in 29:26 while Cano-Luna took 17th in 30:12. Teammates Diamond Morman, Lira Sturdivant, Zamyia Butler, Skylar Faulk and Cheyanne Hassell rounded up the back finishing 35th, 36th, 37th, 38th and 39th respectively. The Lady Bearcats took third place as a team.

As for the Bearcats, Anson did not have enough participants to post a team score, but Cameron Eddins finished first among his Bearcat teammates for 53rd place (33:42), followed by Elijah Sellers (56th, 33:56), Mason Gaddy (57th, 33:57) and Malik Cooper (58th, 34:11).

Bearcats still looking for first win

The Anson High School Bearcat Soccer Team will have a trio of opportunities to earn its first victory of 2024 with Parkwood coming to town Monday, followed by a pair of road games Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bearcats return to the pitch Monday following a trio of losses last week beginning with a 10-0 loss to Metrolina Christian Academy(9-11-1), followed by a 9-0 loss to Rocky River Conference rival Parkwood (6-11-1, 3-5) Tuesday and a 10-1 loss to Piedmont (12-4-2, 7-0-1), who currently occupies the top spot in RRC standings. After Parkwood, the Bearcats head on the road for games against non-conference for South Davidson (2-7), then jump back into RRC play Wednesday on the road against Monroe (5-9-1, 3-3-1). Kickoff for each game is slated for 6 p.m.