Local roundup: Updates from AHS softball and baseball

A weekly roundup of local area athletics.
Softball
It was a successful season-opener for Haily Jarman and the Anson softball team, defeating non-conference opponent Sun Valley 10-4 on the road last Monday.
The Lady Bearcats offense dominated the matchup, totaling 15 hits, led by Mallor Sikes, Katie Horne and Camryn Martin who all finished with three apiece.
After bringing three runs across in the top of the first, Anson scored a run in each of the next three inning to take a 6-0 lead. Sun Valley answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Bearcats posted shutouts in the final three innings while scoring four more runs to secure the victory.
Sikes and Erin Lookabill led the group with three RBIs and Anson pitcher Ashlyn Gatewood finished with a team-high eight strikeouts in three innings.
Crossing the Pee Dee River on Monday to face longtime rival Anson, the Richmond Senior girls softball team continued its offensive onslaught from last week’s season-opener en route to a 15-2 victory in five innings.
The Lady Raiders (2-0) were led offensively by a slew of batters with multiple hits, including Quston Leviner, Payton Chappell and Allyiah Swiney who all finished with two apiece. Swiney and Chappell also led the group with three RBIs.
They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but were held scoreless over the next two innings.
Anson (1-1) ace Gatewood finished with a game-high seven strikeouts in 4 and 2/3 innings.
The Lady Bearcats cut the lead to 3-1 in the second frame, but the margin quickly ballooned to 15-2 by the end of the fifth as the Lady Raiders saw six runs come across in the fourth and the fifth.
Richmond pitcher Kearston Bruce pitched five innings and struck out six to get the win.
The Lady Raiders are back in action Tuesday, hosting Purnell Swett in the conference opener. Anson hosts Cuthbertson next Monday.
Baseball
The Anson baseball team suffered its first loss last Friday, losing 9-1 at Rocky River Conference opponent Mount Pleasant
An RBI from Bryson Jackson in the top of the first inning would be the source of offense for the Bearcats, who were shut out over the next six innings.
Ranes Little, A.J. Harrington and Garrett Maner each had a hit apiece in the loss. Mount Pleasant’s Matt Widenhouse finished with a game-high two hits and three RBIs.
The Bearcats followed with a rallying effort that came up just short in a 10-7 loss at Buford on Monday.
After trailing 2-1 following the first inning, the Anson (1-2) offense went cold and was held scoreless of the next four frames.
Meanwhile, Buford plated eight during those innings to take a commanding 10-1 lead.
Anson made a late rally, scoring six runs in the sixth to cut the margin to 10-7, but that would be it as the Bearcats were held in check at the top of the seventh.
Jackson and Maner each had 2 RBIs to lead the Bearcats.
Buford’s Alex Griffin went 3-for-4 with 2RBIs to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Anson hosts Forest Hills in a conference matchup on Friday.