ANSON — Working in conjunction with the Chesterfield County Police Department, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of Christopher Goodwin.

Goodwin, who was wanted for four outstanding warrants, was located and arrested by deputies without incident.

Among the charges faced by Goodwin is Attempted Murder, stemming from an incident occurring April 24 within the city limits of Chesterfield. He has also been charged by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office with the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Christopher Goodwin has been booked into the Anson County Jail with no bond due to his fugitive warrant status, obtained from the warrants in South Carolina.

Goodwin has a court date of May 7, 2024.