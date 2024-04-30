WADESBORO — Volunteers gathered on Saturday, April 20 at the Anson County Historical Society Office, intent on performing a labor of love, restoring elegant beauty to the Lucy Sullivan Memorial Garden.

Clifton Martin, who is Vice President of the Anson County Historical Society, took a moment to impart a little history lesson, sharing, “Lucy Sullivan was a historian and genealogist from the 1920’s until her passing in 1988. The memorial garden in her honor was established in the early 1990s. Her legacy is important to the Anson County Historical Society due to her status as a pioneer in Anson County history and genealogy.”

Working hard to breathe life back into the garden, volunteers pulled weeds, mulched, and planted new spring flowers. In addition to the beautifying efforts underway in the garden, the group installed new fence posts, strengthening the simple rail fence to stand the test of time.

Benches and sitting areas were treated to a pressure wash.

Volunteers even rebuilt the ramp on the back of the Anson County Society Office for those that need wheelchair access.

“It is a beautiful space once again and ready for many more years of enjoyment,” commented Martin after a long day working up a sweat for Anson County with his fellow volunteers.