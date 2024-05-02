ANSON — The first ever “Athletes Give Back Day” proved to be a huge success. Students, athletes, coaches & parents showed up at Anson High School to do beautifying projects for the school like refreshing mulch, picking up trash, cleaning out and planting new shrubs, filling up flower pots, pressure washing sidewalks and pruning/cutting hedges.

The next “Athletes Give Back Day” is scheduled for the fall.

In a statement, AHS staff shared, “Thank you again to all who came out and volunteered today and we would also like to give a special shoutout to Danny Beachum Landscaping Materials and Charlie Wallace with Wallace Pressure Washing Service.”