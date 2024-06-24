WADESBORO — Hampton B. Allen Library will host its first Acoustic Bluegrass Jam Session on Thursday, June 13th from 6:30-8:30pm in the Little Theater (library lower level). The Jam Session, led by Randy Collins, is open to all ages and skill levels. Musicians, singers, and spectators are welcome. Participants who are 12 years of age or younger will need to be accompanied by an adult. This is a free event and open to the public. The jam session will be held twice each month on the second and fourth Thursdays. After June 13, the next jam session will be held on June 27.
If you have any questions, please contact Dianne or Caroline at the library: 704-694-5177. You may also contact event volunteer Randy Collins at 336-430-6318 (call or text) or via email at vaguitar@msn.com.