WADESBORO — On Sunday June 16, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to Camden Rd. following a report of gunshots fired in the area.

At approximately 9:53 p.m., deputies arrived at the Stop and Shop, along with Anson County Emergency Services, to find 26-year-old Tre’von Gaddy deceased on the curb of the business.

Leaping into action, deputies quickly established a crime scene and requested assistance from the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation, which was granted. Working diligently throughout the night, WPD investigators and NCSBI Special Agents processed evidence found at the scene, and conducted witness interviews.

Less than 18 hours after discovering Gaddy deceased, warrants were obtained for the arrest of 19-year-old Davon Jermel Wall, charging him with 1st-degree murder. On the hunt, law enforcement tracked and captured Wall on Thursday, June 20, at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Arrested for the senseless slaying of Gaddy, Wall is currently in the Anson County Jail without bond.

Speaking through a released statement, Chief Chewning of the Wadesboro Police Department, wished to “express his deepest condolences to the friends and family of Tre’von Gaddy.”