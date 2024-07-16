“Vent” Burr is a triple-threat musician, playing the fiddle, guitar, and “a little bit on the piano.”

WADESBORO — The second Bluegrass jam session was held last Thursday at the Hampton B. Allen Library’s Little Theater.

Musicians played several traditional Bluegrass favorites, as well as requests from the crowd, such as “I Saw the Light” and “In the Sweet By and By”.

At times, participants joined in singing with the musicians, or broke out into dance, in a night filled with community fellowship, bonding over love of music.

Beginners, professionals, singers, and fans are all encouraged to attend. The next free night of Bluegrass entertainment at the library will be on July 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Little Theater below the library.