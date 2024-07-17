The Anson County Branch NAACP will be having our Annual Freedom Fund Banquet. This event is our organization’s primary fundraiser to continue to support programming, activism, community outreach, as well as branch scholarships, voter education, and advocacy within Anson County. These funds allow us to fulfill the NAACP’s mission to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

The banquet will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Zero-Proof Cocktail Hour Mingle is from 5:00 PM to 6:45 PM and the Award Ceremony & Dinner at 7:00 PM. This year’s theme: “Stronger Together in Unity—Cultivating Our Future.

You may complete the online form: www.ansoncountynaacp.org/freedom-fund, to sponsor or donate for the event. We couldn’t do this work, and accomplish our goals, without the generous support of our community, and monetary support of our mission by our allies and partners. The NAACP is a 501(c)3 organization and charitable contributions go towards our Empowerment Programs. As a Unit, the NAACP of Anson County, a 501(c)4, submits a percentage of all donations to our national organization. Your donation to the NAACP helps further our mission to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and discrimination. Contributions to 501(c)(4)

organizations may be deductible as trade or business expenses.

Thank you for your cooperation and support. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Frederick L. Allen

at (980) 899-2454.