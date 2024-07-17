Jaxson Ellison had no problem showing off how comfortable he is holding a snake

Mickey Scarborough knows her husband will never believe she held a snake if he didn’t see it in the Anson Record.

WADESBORO — As part of Hampton B. Allen Library’s ongoing summer initiative to bring education and fun to all Anson County residents, Morven’s own interactive reptile zoo, Reptile 101, were invited to bring their family of creepy, crawly reptiles into the stately Pritchard Room for a hands-on demonstration for teens.

Last Wednesday, Reptile 101 owners, Taren and Easton Fregosi, shared some of the reptiles from their brick and mortar store with the public, inviting children and adults to touch and hold the reptiles.

Seeking to take away the fear many experience when they see a reptile, as well as inform, the married duo got their start initially as a mobile reptile zoo, traveling throughout the Carolinas. Finding road life too expensive in a fluctuating economy, the couple decided a brick and mortar store in Morven’s picturesque downtown was the most logical route forward. Reptiles 101 opened in the summer of 2023 and has been going strong ever since. The couple has continued to maintain their mobile zoo, still traveling to various events and shows throughout the area.

Commanding attention, creatures that ranged in size were gently and lovingly unboxed by Taren, much to the delight of her inquisitive crowd. With each new unveiled pet, Taren kept her eager listeners engaged as Easton demonstrated his expertise in handling each animal. Showcased at the event was a red footed tortoise from South America, Hades the dwarf caiman, Rink a 7 ft.long ringed snake, a Madagascar giant hognose snake and a carpet python constrictor were just a few of the Reptile 101 family members on display.

While carpet pythons typically live to be 20 years old, Reptile 101’s is currently 14, and Easton lovingly confides, “He really enjoys chin scratches” while offering interesting tidbits about each pet.

“Lungs are located on the bottom of their body. Snakes can feel your heartbeat because they do not have ears, but they do have eardrums. The eardrums are inside their bodies making it easier for them to hear a heartbeat,” Taren Fregosi said.

Instructing the crowd to place their hands over their ears, Taren then asked to a roomful of affirmative responses, “Isn’t it easier to hear your heartbeat with your hands covering your ears? That is how it works for a snake.”

Another interesting fact shared by Taren, is that “snakes have a Jacobson organ, all animals with a forked tongue do. Like a cat, the Jacobson organ allows a snake to understand smells and distances by collecting particles in the air using their tongue.”

Scientists have found the Jacobson organ in all snakes and lizards, as well as in cats, dogs, cattle, pigs, and some primates.

Fregosi said their loveable Dwarf Caiman named Hades is always a crowd pleaser. Living up to his parent’s boast, Hades stole the show. As Easton took Hades around the room, Taren stated, “Hades is from South America. He usually eats one to two times a week, but he does slow down during the winter months.”

Even though Hades may look scary, Taren assures that “He is no predator. He is more of a runner than a fighter, preferring to get to water.”

Hades is most comfortable in the water because his powerful tail treads quickly through an aquatic environment, making for a fast get-away should a predator be in the area.

Located at 206 E. Main St., Reptile 101’s Facebook page lists their ability to accommodate individuals, as well as small and large group animal interactions. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, unless otherwise specified, the store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. by appointment.

During the week, Reptile 101 offers tiktok live subscriptions for $2.99 from 4 to 6 p.m. This offers a budget-friendly way for subscribers to stay engaged and informed, while providing a virtual hands-on method for reptile lovers to learn about feeding and proper animal care. Reptile 101 is home to over 40 reptile species.

To book your next unique special event, Reptile 101 can be contacted by phone at (704) 230-6207 or via email Reptile101booking@gmail.com