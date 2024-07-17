July 5

WADESBORO — At 7:15 p.m. deputies responded to Davidson Ln. following a report of a stolen air fryer. Arriving at the scene, Sgt. Ryan Melton learned the air fryer in question is being held for ransom. The victim claimed a woman requested that he give her gas money. When the victim declined, the suspect decided to abscond with the fryer, valued at $150, in lieu of gas money. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 4:55 p.m., Deputy Taylor White responded to Mayflower Rd. in response to an ongoing domestic disturbance between the victim and his “baby mother,” Amanda Griffin. The victim explained that Griffin “keeps riding by his residence yelling at him and pointing a pink gun at him.” Unfortunately, the victim, Gary Hinson, had outstanding warrants and was taken into custody. Speaking with the magistrate, Hinson explained that the suspect “came to where he is living on Mayflower Rd. and stole all his clothes and shoes” and that the suspect continues to “ride back and forth past his house and flashes her pink gun and points it at him and laughing.” Following Hinson’s statement, warrants were taken out for Griffin. On July 6 Griffin was detained during a traffic stop, where a pink gun was visible to deputies on the seat of her car. Once the firearm was secured by Sgt. Kobersy, Amanda Griffin was taken into custody. Case closed by arrest.

July 6

MORVEN — At 7:33 p.m., Deputy Sam Mullis responded to Short Town Rd. following a report of an assault on a female having taken place. Arriving at the scene, Mullis learned from the victim that her neighbor had kindly given her a ride to the store so that she could purchase items for her children. Upon returning home, the victim found her ex-boyfriend waiting to confront her regarding a relationship he believed to be going on between the victim and her neighbor. After engaging in an intense argument, the suspect drove away from the residence. As the two had been exchanging words in front of the vehicle at the time, the female jumped on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle. Thrown to the ground, she reportedly suffered a skinned elbow. Case closed by means other than arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 10:37 p.m., deputies responded to Railroad St. following a report of a female victim returning to her residence to find that someone had been in her non-smoking home smoking cigarettes while she was away. When Deputy Luis Galvon spoke with the victim, she reported “finding cigarette ashes on her coffee table” and also cigarette butts in her trash can. Examining the residence, Galvon noted no signs of forced entry or damage. Case closed by exception.

July 7

WADESBORO — At 5 p.m., Deputy Taylor White responded to a residence on Airport Rd. following a report of two stolen smart TVs, values unknown. The victim’s son spoke with White, explaining that his mother returned to her residence to find her TVs removed from her home. With no sign of breaking and entering, the victim theorized her landlord may have taken her TVs as she believed a key must have been used to gain entry to her home. Following up, White spoke with the victim’s landlord who stated they had not been in the victim’s home but had seen a “white Ford car over there.” The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 2:11 a.m., Deputy Sam Mullis was out on patrol when he noticed a fictitious tag on a vehicle parked at Ron’s Convenience store on East Caswell St. Performing a traffic stop, Mullis discovered “a small baggie of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana…on the center console near the gear shifter.” Additionally, the male driver admitted the “baggie contained marijuana.”

At this time, Mullis requested the driver, who cooperated, to vacate the vehicle in order for a probable cause search to be conducted. Leaving no outlet unturned, Deputy Mullis uncovered a “small baggie of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine… located in the center console behind the 12v power outlet,” convincing him, “It was apparent someone attempted to conceal the baggie due to its being behind the outlet… the baggie had to be retrieved with a pair of long nose pliers.”

The driver denied having any knowledge of the crystal-like substance baggie, though Mullis did learn from a criminal history search he conducted, that the suspect, Michael Pickett of Lilesville, has previously faced charges related to methamphetamine possession. Deputy Mullis also learned Pickett is currently on probation. Several traffic citations were issued, including displaying a fictitious registration plate, no liability insurance, and failure to register the vehicle he was driving. Concluding Mr. Pickett’s unfortunate morning, “he was then taken into custody and transported to the magistrate’s office, where warrants were obtained and served.” Case closed by arrest.