July 19

WADESBORO — At 11:30 a.m., deputies arrived at a home on Finch Ln. following a report of an assault on a female that had occurred a few hours prior at around 1 a.m. The victim stated to Deputy Galvan that “she was assaulted by Walter McDonald, who is a friend of hers’, and [the victim] stated that he hit her in the face.”

The female victim also reported that, “Walter pulled a gun on her, but did not specify if he pointed the firearm at her or not.”

Deputy Galvan learned from the victim that when she attempted to file charges against her assailant at the Magistrate’s Office, she was told she could not do so as she did not know her attacker’s full name and date of birth. Assisting the victim, Galvan determined the suspect’s full name, date of birth, and the address of his residence. Deputy Galvan then followed up with the victim, providing her with the information, and instructed her to return to the Magistrate’s Office to file charges. Case closed by exception.

WADESBORO — At 11:45 a.m., Deputy Sam Mullis responded to a call of a black, Taurus G2S 9mm firearm, valued at $250, being stolen from inside of the reporting victim’s vehicle, located at NC 109 South. The victim reported “the firearm was located inside of the glove box of his vehicle,” which was unsecured at the time. Also removed from the vehicle was the black holster the firearm was inside, value unknown, and a box of 9mm ammo, valued at $20.

The victim reported recently holding a party with many attendees and believed his items may have been stolen then. The case remains active.

MORVEN — At 5:06 p.m., Deputy Galvan responded to NC 109 South, following a report of a lost M&P Shield .40 firearm, valued at $500. The victim stated that while at work, he placed his firearm on the bumper of his truck. Forgetting about the firearm left on his bumper, the victim took off for Morven when he finished work. Remembering his firearm after he returned home, the victim went back to the area, attempting to locate the missing firearm. Deputy Galvan learned from the victim “the gun’s magazine holds eight bullets and there is one in the chamber (total of 9 bullets in the firearm).”

The firearm is entered into NCIC as lost and the case is active.

WADESBORO — At 6:34 p.m., Deputy Taylor White arrived at Hildreth Mobile Home Park following a report of two individuals pointing a firearm at another individual. The victim reported to Deputy White that “them down there pulled a gun on him.” The victim alleges he was innocently walking down the driveway of his residence when two individuals suddenly appeared, armed with a sawed off shotgun. The victim describes the individuals as two black brothers, one wearing a red toboggan and a black jacket.

When the victim told them to “go on about their business” the pair left.

Rethinking their decision, the duo returned, this time walking around the victim’s yard and on the roadway outside his home, yelling threats at him. The victim reported to Deputy White that the original incident had occurred earlier on July 18, but as the activities of the pair have continued to plague him, he decided to report the incident, saying “he is tired of it and if they come back into his yard bothering him, he will smoke them.” The victim further alleged to White, “It is the guys down the street who did it. He does not know them, but they stay up the road.”

The victim adds, “It was the guy in the red toboggan, his brother, and another guy,” who were responsible for communicating threats against him and trespassing on his private property.

Deputy White then followed up with the victim’s girlfriend, who claimed to White that “she saw the whole incident go down” from her vantage point on the couch located in front of a window in the home. Backing up her boyfriend, she too, claims she asked the males to leave.

Continuing her investigation, Deputy White tracked down Red Toboggan at a home further down from that of the victim.

The suspect admitted to trespassing, but claimed that he did not pull a firearm on either victim. When asked for his identification, Red Toboggan declined to give it, opting instead to give his name as TJ Johnson. Both parties were advised of their options and the case is active.

July 20

WADESBORO — At 1:37 p.m., deputies responded to a call of destruction to personal property occurring on Brown Creek Church Rd. When Deputy Galvan arrived at the scene, he learned from the victim, “someone has scratched her car and she wants deputies to fingerprint it to tell her who did it.”

The victim reports that while staying with her ailing mother, someone came into the yard during the night and scratched up her car. Admittedly unsure of the perpetrator’s identity, the victim claimed to Deputy Galvan that she suspects the vandalism was done by “one of her cousins but she does not know which one.”

The victim’s unlucky dark blue Nissan Sentra, valued at $200, was also recently involved in a hit and run involving a wayward deer. The case is closed by exception.

WADESBORO — At 8:39 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn arrived at Union St., following a report of a male riding around town in a black Charger waving an AR style weapon out of his vehicle. Spotting the vehicle matching dispatch’s description, Deputy Kuhn initiated a traffic stop. Dispatch advised Deputy Kuhn that the suspect, Christopher Tyrone Little, “has multiple outstanding warrants.”

Cautiously approaching the suspect’s vehicle, Deputy Kuhn inquired if he had a gun, which he initially denied having. Asking a second time, Little confirmed that he did, indeed, have a firearm located inside his vehicle.

At this time, Mr. Little was taken out of the car, handcuffed, and placed inside the back of Deputy Kuhn’s patrol car. With Little now secure, deputies conducted a thorough search of the suspect’s vehicle.

During the search, Deputy Kuhn discovered “a small bag of what looked to be a green, leafy substance located in the middle compartment of the vehicle.”

After recovering the herbal-like substance and placing it into an evidence bag, deputies located “an AR style gun located in the back passenger-side seat.”

Deputies quickly learned that the firearm was not stolen. The gun “was cleared and nine .223 rounds were taken out of the magazine.”

Little was ultimately charged with concealing the weapon because “it was located out of sight, in the backseat, with tinted windows. Also, when asked if had a gun in the car originally, Mr. Little said that he did not.”

Transported to the Magistrate’s Office by Deputy Wylder Kuhn, Little began attempting to remove his new metal bracelets from behind his back. Once deputies noticed the suspect’s futile escape attempt, Deputy Wylder Kuhn assumed charge of the situation. Due to the handcuffs being stuck under Little’s bottom, Deputy Kuhn began to uncuff one of Little’s hands, attempting to reset the cuffs. During the process, Mr. Little decided to “jerk away,” advising Deputy Kuhn that “he was not going back into the cuffs.”

It was at this moment that Deputy Wylder Kuhn was forced to “go hands on with Mr. Little. Myself, and two other deputies, had to restrain Little in order to get the cuffs back on.”

Deputy Kuhn notes in his report that Mr. Little “was not throwing any strikes but was passively resisting by pulling away.”

His fashionable metal bracelets returned to him, Little was then served “with his outstanding warrants without any further issues” by Deputy Kuhn. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 10:40 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn reported to Risingsun Rd. in reference to personal property damage. On scene, the victim explained to Kuhn that “he had been leaving his house to get something to eat when he noticed his and his grandmother’s mailboxes had been destroyed.”

Deputy Kuhn noted the damage to the boxes was “extensive. It appeared someone had hit the boxes with a large object. It did not appear to have been done by a vehicle.”

The damage “appeared intentional” to Deputy Kuhn.

Asked if this has ever happened before, the victim responded, “This is the third or fourth time this has happened since he had lived at this residence.”

As the mayhem occurred at the end of the victim’s long private driveway, no one witnessed the mailbox massacre.

Continuing his diligent investigation, Deputy Wylder Kuhn did not locate any other mailboxes along Risingsun appearing to have been “taken out.” The case remains active.

July 21

WADESBORO — At 7:41 a.m., Sgt. Ryan Melton responded to Risingsun Rd. following a report of a family continuing to be harassed by an unknown individual with too much time on their hands. The reporting female victim mentioned to Sgt. Melton that her mailbox was brutally destroyed by someone the previous evening. Now, the victim reports awakening to find the door of her outbuilding broken into, her son’s tires valued at $200 stolen, and a raccoon trap valued at $20 missing.

The victim stated that “her mother’s trailer, that is behind her house, was also broken into. Whoever did this, went into the trailer through a window, whose lock was undamaged. Nothing seemed to be missing,” according to the victim.

The victim added her belief that she thinks “someone went into the upstairs portion of her house because there is a window on the second floor that the screen was moved, and the plastic is off of the window.” She reported finding nothing missing from the upstairs portion of her home.

Sgt. Melton noted finding nothing near the home to provide easy access to the upstairs portion of the residence from the outside. The victim stated “she thinks it is someone who lives close by.”

County units searched the property for footprints, signs of trespass, and also checked under the bridge down the road. Sgt. Melton advised the family under siege to obtain some deer cameras. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 5:12 p..m.., deputies responded to a report of breaking and entering on Peru Rd. The victim reported that someone broke into his storage building and removed two folding tables, valued at $50, and a large pull-behind custom black grill, valued at $1,700. Case is active.

ANSONVILLE — At 4:57 p.m., deputies responded to Hwy. 52 N following a report of a stolen black Taurus G3X 9mm firearm, valued at $300. The victim claimed a few of her son’s friends had come over and assisted the family the day before. She stated that she believed one of her son’s friends stole the firearm. Recently moving to the area, the victim had asked her son and his friends to help her with moving boxes. The group agreed to offer their assistance.

The victim stated that today she noticed the door to her guest bedroom and its closet door are open. “Those doors stay closed all the time,” declared the victim.

Immediately after noticing this disturbance, the victim went directly to her closet, “discovering her gun safe was open and the firearm missing.”

She described the firearm as “all black with a magazine of 15 rounds [but] there are only 8 bullets in the gun.”

The victim suspected her son’s friends because they were “upstairs carrying around a backpack.”

Though the victim believes her son may know more about the incident, he was not home to speak with Sgt. Melton at the time of the report. The victim later advised law enforcement that the missing firearm was located. Case is active.