WADESBORO — In early January commissioners last discussed renewing County Attorney Scott Forbes’ contract, which was set to run out in June 2024.

Some commissioners raised questions regarding the attorney’s salary and its alignment with Anson County’s fiscal budget, but commissioners ultimately voted to secure Forbes’ legal services for another six months.

Returning to the discussion during this month’s only Board of Commissioners meeting, Jamie Caudle stated, “If you will remember we did not approve this last meeting. There was one item that was changed in that contract.”

“The copy [of the contract] we have here says it was approved January of 2024 but it goes through June. In the past it has always been a one-year contract, so this contract would just be making it effective through June of 2024, and then at that time, we could renew it for one year and it will align with our budget,” Caudle said.

Lawrence Gatewood introduced a motion to approve the new contract for the physical year of 2024 through 2025, seconded by JD Bricken.

“Item six says the term of contract is July 1, 2024 through June 1, should that be June 30?” Jarvis Woodburn said.

Answering Woodburn, Forbes confirmed the contract’s term should read July 1, 2024 through June 30, saying, “It is a typo on my part.”

Commissioners found the contract’s typo to be too minute to affect the contract’s overall terms, leading Gatewood to renew his motion, again seconded by Bricken.

Without further discussion, commissioners voted to renew the contract of County Attorney Scott Forbes, ensuring his expert legal services continue through June 30, 2025.