CHARLOTTE — On July 27 this group of young men traveled to Charlotte to the Carolina Panthers stadium to watch the NFL practice at Bank of America Stadium. They enjoyed watching the practice, getting some NFL players autographs, crowd interaction, and CiCis Pizza. Flake’s Chapel Baptist Church members Jessica Hall and Pastor Anthony D.Hall, Tiffany Monk, Donnie Huntley, and Anthony McLeod provided the group’s transportation services.
Home Top Stories Local teens experience life in the NFL for a day