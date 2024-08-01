Local teens experience life in the NFL for a day CHARLOTTE — On July 27 this group of young men traveled to Charlotte to the Carolina Panthers stadium to watch the NFL practice at Bank of America Stadium. They enjoyed watching the practice, getting some NFL players autographs, crowd interaction, and CiCis Pizza. Flake’s Chapel Baptist Church members Jessica Hall and Pastor Anthony D.Hall, Tiffany Monk, Donnie Huntley, and Anthony McLeod provided the group’s transportation services.

Son charged in brutal attack on father POLKTON — The evening of July 21, Anson County Sherffi’s Office Deputy Wylder Kuhn received a call from dispatch services alerting him to a domestic disturbance unfolding at a residence on Thomas Road.

Wage garnishments, bank adjustments, and foreclosures… Oh my! WADESBORO — Tax Assessor and Town Planner Larry Newton provided an update on the critiques of his department from the November 15, 2023 peer review conducted by Director of Tax and Revenue Outreach for the Association of County Commissioners David Baker.

County secures Scott Forbes legal services through 2025 WADESBORO — In early January commissioners last discussed renewing County Attorney Scott Forbes’ contract, which was set to run out in June 2024.

•East Rock Ford Missionary Baptist Church will have Homecoming service on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Taylor providing the Homecoming message. Revival will run Aug. 7-9, Wed.-Fri., beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night. Rev. Warren Parson will be the guest preacher.

Felon charged with possessing a firearm WADESBORO — On July 30 the Wadesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division charged Mr. Adrian Parker with possession of a firearm by a felon.

WPD and ACSO end criminal’s crime spree Story has been updated to reflect recent developments in this case

WPD asks for help in search for missing youth ANSON — Missing Anson County youth Anthony Valladares was last seen the evening of July 23 in the Old Lilesville Rd. area. The teen is described as having dark brown curly hair, with brown eyes. Valladares stands at 5’8” and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Two charged in Morven murder MORVEN — An investigation by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, has led to the arrest of Jeffery Willoughby and Micheal Christian for the July 12 murder that took place in the Mineral Springs Mobile Home Park.

Caraway Foundation awarded grant from Duke Energy ANSONVILLE — Last Wednesday, the Caraway Foundation received a lucrative visit from Duke Energy.