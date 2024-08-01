Working together, Eli Garmon manned seasonings, while Harper Bennett cracked eggs, Deizmond Rushing whisked flour, and Jeremiah Kirkley finished crafting smashed potatoes, as Chefs’ Aaliyah Crawford and Valencia Garmon supervised.

MORVEN — Holla! Community Development Center was draped in elegance, class, and culinary decorum as chefs from Holla!’s Jr. Chef Camp prepared, plated, and served exquisitely presented dishes to guests of distinction last Wednesday, which included Morven Mayor Tim Watkins, Holla! Program Director Johnie Pattiford, and Keith Crawford.

Local chefs Valencia Garmon and Aaliyah Crawford spearheaded the camp, partnering with Holla! founder Leon Gatewood’s alma mater, Livingstone College in Salisbury.

The camp teaches up and coming chefs basic and technical culinary techniques, while encouraging professionalism by focusing on customer service, leadership, and accountability in the workforce.

“Junior Chef Camp is excellent for our children because it gives them the opportunity to gain knowledge, not only in cooking, but in public service as well,” Pattiford said.

Garmon agrees, adding that the program exposes her students to “different realms of the workforce.”

Many talented chefs from around the area have stopped by to dispense their wisdom and advice with the aspiring young culinary leaders. Chef Brown of Livingstone College stopped by early in the camp to work with students on baking muffins, biscuits and how to craft the perfect chocolate chip cookies. Expected for the last week of camp this summer, Chef Monica of the Ansonia Soup Company is anticipated to drop in and share her experiences in the culinary industry and in owning and operating a restaurant.

Pattiford is pleased to mention “parents are all smiles seeing their kids getting in the kitchen.”

In addition to culinary lessons, students completed ServSafe training, which Pattiford says, “anyone working in the industry in 2025 must be ServSafe certified.”

Prior to the luncheon, students practiced greeting and seating their guests, proper table setup, as well as making trips to the farm and farmer’s market for ingredients. Pushing community involvement, local farmer Keith Crawford donated his time and the fruits of his labor with the campers, providing the chefs with meat and taking them to Mcfarland’s Farmer’s Market for produce.

“The kids got to pick their own produce,” shares Chef Garmon.

The menu for the campers fine dining experience started with braised cabbage topped with candied bacon and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette for a perfect marriage of rustic flavor. A colorful salad on a bed of arugula with chunked feta, delightful blueberry vinaigrette and pops of sweet summer strawberries came next. Students started early on their main course, scurrying about the kitchen finalizing meatloaf, smashed potatoes, and perfectly seasoned fried okra and squash medley.

Under Chef Crawford’s tutelage, students created a delectable lemon meringue pie for dessert. Continuing to encourage shopping locally, guests were treated to red and white wine from Peachland’s enchanting Vineyard At the Old Place.

“Everything comes from our backyard,” says Chef Harper Bennett.

Throughout the fine dining experience, the junior chefs floated behind the scenes, unobtrusively and politely checking on the needs of their guests.

Camp will conclude with an award ceremony recognizing all of the chefs’ hard work and dedication. A date for the ceremony is yet to be determined.

“The program will continue, but we are working to coordinate schedules with school starting. We are looking at Saturdays,” Pattiford said.

Both Garmon and Crawford are talented enough to run on word of mouth alone. Chef Valencia Garmon is the owner and operator of It’s the Food For Me and can be reached at (504) 357-4194. Chef Aaliyah Crawford, who specializes in delicious desserts, owns and operates Liyah’s Sweet Tooth and can be contacted on her Facebook page Nicole Aaliyah, or by calling (704) 465-0290.