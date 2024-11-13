ANSON — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Anson Oversight Committee recently announced recruitment is underway for the Leadership Anson Class of 2025.

“The Leadership Anson program is ready to begin the recruitment of our 28th class,” officials stated in a release. “The program is designed to develop future leaders who will assume roles of responsibility in the workplace or in the community. Since its beginning in 1998, the Leadership Anson program has graduated more than 400 participants.”

The 2025 program will begin with an all-day retreat in January and continue every other Tuesday beginning February through June, with graduation being held in early-June.

Due to the importance of the retreat to the total experience, attendance at the retreat is mandatory, they said.

Tuition is $525. The Leadership Anson Oversight Committee is asking local companies consider sponsoring a participant (or participants), paying his/her tuition fee and allowing time off with pay for each session.

For more information, email scox@ansoncountychamber.org.