POLKTON — BRLC is hosting author and publisher Mary H. Jordan’s Book Signing November 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center. During the event, Jordan, who is local to the Polkton area, will be sharing information about two of her most recent published works; Frankie, Freddie & Molly, which is an interactive Coloring Book, and Life Comes In Bits & Pieces. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Burnsville R & L Center future Historical Museum.

The community is invited to this event and interested participants are encouraged to bring a friend along to hear about Polkton’s literary celebrity.

“The books normally sell for 10.00 each but if you purchase 2 books they will be only 15.00 for 2 books,” says Carol Smith, a representative of BRLC.

Toys for Tots Representative Lamoris Liles, plans to be available during the event to provide guests with information on the Local Toys for Tot Campaign. Liles will have applications for parents who desire to support their Children’s Christmas. A light supper will be provided at the event and 1 game of Bingo will be played as an ice breaker.