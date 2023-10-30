BURNSVILLE — Long standing Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center volunteer Delma Ingram successfully completed years of services and recently retired.

His commitment to serving others have touched the lives of families throughout Anson County. Mr. Ingram was honored recently during the BRLC’s monthly gathering. Delma came on board as a volunteer over 20 years ago. His dependability and effort was the greatest of any volunteer in this community. Whether it was sunny, rainy or cold, Mr. Ingram always took his vehicles and made sure that his route was covered.

He will be greatly missed as well as others who can no longer serve. His days of transportation and deliveries will go lacking until another individual take his place of service. We ask you to please pray for his recovery in strength, peace, and lasting Joy. The Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center board of director’s, board of volunteers and supporters wish for him a great retirement.