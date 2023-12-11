BURNSVILLE — Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center and Burnsville’s Fire & Rescue Department hosted an end of the year Red Cross Blood Drive on December 8, 2023.

BRLC volunteer Michele Sarno, and Nelson Jackson along with supporting volunteers and community citizens have worked together to help in every area with the Blood Drive.

“Michele [Sarno] has really built this drive, put it together, and has really been making a difference in the community,” proudly states Red Cross Executive Director, Sheila Crankleton.

“A lot of our donors are really loyal,” adds Sarno. “It has been a real pleasure getting to know and recognize the faces of our donors.”

Crankleton and Sarno, both a fountain of information, shared that there is a nation-wide shortage on all types of blood.

“The Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply, 25% of blood products for cancer patients, and 80% of blood comes from Community Drives like this one,” said Crankleton, adding, “Only 3% donate in these blood drives.”

Donated blood is transferred to a lab where it is tested for safety. Blood that is safe for use is kept in storage until it is needed. Sarno shares a neat benefit of having the Blood Donor American Red Cross app on your phone- you can follow your bloods journey- through testing, storage, and use.

“We really ask that you consider giving blood… people tend to remember during the holidays but if we are in the habit of giving it will be available when there is a critical need,” stated Crankleton.

For the Burnsville Blood Drive Sarno shares BRLC saw almost a full schedule of signups to give blood prior to the event that lasted until 6 p.m., and at least two walk-ins.

“We collected 19 units last blood drive and this drive our goal was fourteen… we should definitely hit our goal,” Sarno said enthusiastically.

While blood drives are truly needed in light of the nation-wide shortage of blood products, Crankleton cautions, “We do not want to have more blood drives than the community can support.”

Typically, they hold blood drives every six months.

Most everyone is eligible to give blood though some medications preclude potential donors. Crankleton shares that eligibility requirements have changed and some restrictions have been lifted, so it is always a good idea to check on the Red Cross web site for updated criteria for those who are considering to make a donation that could save a life.